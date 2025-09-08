3 ways Cody Rhodes can return to WWE following his hiatus

Cody Rhodes, the reigning WWE Champion, has made just one appearance since reclaiming his title from John Cena at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare was taken out by Drew McIntyre with a Claymore Kick through the announce table on the SmackDown following SummerSlam, and has not been seen since. It has already been over a month.

Cody, despite being off TV, has had an eventful past month. Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcomed their second child just days ago, and the WWE Champion has been busy filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie during his absence from SmackDown, hence the McIntyre attack that wrote him off last month.

Nonetheless, with Rhodes seemingly done with the shooting, he is expected back imminently, likely in time for Wrestlepalooza, where he has been rumored to be defending the championship against Drew McIntyre. Therefore, in this article, we shall explore three possible routes WWE can take as they prepare to bring their quarterback, The American Nightmare, right back into the thick of things.

#3. Cody Rhodes returns to save Randy Orton from Drew McIntyre on this week's SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is set to go one-on-one with Randy Orton once again on this week's SmackDown. Regardless of the result of the match itself, The Scottish Psycopath may go on to punish The Apex Predator following the contest, prompting Cody Rhodes to make the save.

The American Nightmare could thus set up a massive WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre for Wrestlepalooza. In doing so, he will mark his return to WWE TV after five weeks off. As of right now, we have just two episodes of RAW and SmackDown each left ahead of WWE's debut on ESPN.

#2. Drew McIntyre explicitly calls out Cody Rhodes on SmackDown; Mr. Nightmare answers

Cody Rhodes, WWE's QB1, is not a man who is afraid of adversity. Rhodes has gone from undesirable to undeniable to once more, undisputed; however, in doing so, he has put a giant target the size of Texas on his back. McIntyre, by hook or by crook, may dispatch Randy Orton next week, before demanding that Cody show up so McIntyre can challenge him for the WWE Championship.

If Rhodes can't be present on this week's SmackDown either, he may yet answer Drew via a pre-tape/satellite, or communicate via SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. The WWE Champion could declare that he wants to meet Drew McIntyre face to face in the ring NEXT WEEK, whether on SmackDown or even RAW. In fact, Rhodes may even accept McIntyre's challenge and announce that he will see The Scottish Psycopath directly at Wrestlepalooza.

#1. Cody Rhodes exacts vengeance upon Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown this week

In a stunning turn of events, Cody Rhodes, disillusioned by all the trials and tribulations he has fought through this year, may decide to take matters into his hands as the Captain begins to steer the SmackDown ships in the pace and direction he wants, starting with this week's episode of the blue brand.

Rhodes may return DURING the scheduled match between The Viper and the Psycopath, either going after McIntyre (and thus forcing a DQ in his favor) or costing McIntyre against Orton if the former is getting too liberal with breaking the rules. This could allow WWE to continue the slow-burn build towards the inevitable Randy Orton/Cody Rhodes feud down the line, while also setting up McIntyre vs Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.

