3 ways Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock can happen after bombshell announcement at Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes made his presence felt during the Grayson Waller Effect where he dropped a major bombshell announcement by challenging the Rock for a singles clash. Fans witnessed this huge development during the Grayson Waller Effect show where Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes joined them as the special guest.

Initially, Waller directed questions the World Heavyweight Champion regarding his potential WrestleMania opponent. However, he later shifted his attention to the American Nightmare and mentioned how the Rock has mocked him from time to time. The segment concluded with two huge announcements as the Visionary announced it to be clear for in-ring competition soon.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes drops a bombshell by challenging the People's Champion for a singles bout, seeking revenge for the slap during the WrestleMania kickoff press event.

With that said, let's discuss three ways Cody Rhodes vs the Rock can happen after Elimination Chamber 2024.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs The Rock might take place on WrestleMania night 1

One possible scenario for the Rhodes vs. Rock match could unfold at WrestleMania Night 1. The potential scenario that might unfold could see the People's Champion accepting the challenge of Rhodes stating that the match must take place on night 1 of Mania.

The motive behind this acceptance is to assault the American Nightmare badly before his night 2 match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Notably, Cody Rhodes has mentioned that he is challenging the Great One anytime before WrestleMania but this condition might be placed by the Brahma Bull to gain an advantage for the Tribal Chief on night 2.

#2. Rhodes vs Rock might take place on an episode of SmackDown

As Elimination Chamber marked as the final PLE before WrestleMania 40, so the clash between Cody and the Rock might take place on an episode of SmackDown. However, there is a high probability that the match might end in disqualification when the Bloodline intervenes in the match.

This even leads to a speculated tag team match at Mania where Cody and Rollins will team up against Roman and Rock. Moreover, if this comes to fruition, then Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be pulling double duty at this year's Mania.

#1. Rhodes Rock might wrestle Rock in the SmackDown next week

For those unaware, the Stamford-based Promotion has already confirmed the Rock appearance on the next edition of the Blue brand.

Thus, a potential scenario that might unfold could see the American Nightmare confronts the People's Champion in the upcoming episode of Friday Nights. During this confrontation, the 2024 Men's Rumble winner might express his intention to take on the Rock on the same episode of SmackDown. Cody might even provoke the People's Champion which eventually led to the Brahma Bull accepting his challenge.

A match between Rhodes and Rock in the aftermath episode of the Blue brand will surely help WWE to boast and escalate their ratings to a whole new level.