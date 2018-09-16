Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 ways Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse may end at WWE Hell in a Cell

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
812   //    16 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

Who Wins: 'The Goat' or 'A-Lister'?
Who Wins: 'The Goat' or 'A-Lister'?

Daniel Bryan is a fan favorite while The Miz plays the heel role to perfection. The two wrestlers have not seen eye-to-eye since Bryan's NXT days. However, the segment between them on Talking Smack took this feud to another level and people anxiously waited for Bryan to return to in-ring competition.

WWE Universe's support to Daniel Bryan after his retirement in 2016 was amazing and their constant push to bring him back to in-ring competition finally got him clearance for a match at WrestleMania. With the most gifted wrestler of the current generation not missing a move in the last 2 years, it was inevitable to see them fight it out inside the ring.

The segment that confirmed this would become a reality was when Kurt Angle informed The Miz that Daniel Bryan has requested for 'The Most Must See' wrestler to be drafted to SmackDown.

This was the start of the feud again which took a great turn when the wives also joined the feud and made it a mixed tag team match. The Miz and Daniel Bryan have taken it to a different level over the weeks, and the recent one came during the go home show of SmackDown Live.WWE didn't want to spill the beans of this amazing match before Hell In A Cell, and so they pushed the fight to the pay-per-view.

With this in mind, let's look at 3 ways by which WWE can end this match at the show:

#3 Maryse pins Brie Bella

A great comeback
A great comeback

Maryse left the WWE in 2011 to try her hands in the independent circuit and returned in 2016 to manage her husband on WWE TV. The recent feud with Daniel Bryan gave her an opportunity to be on the show and also create compelling television by calling Daniel Bryan, 'Daniel Bella'.

The segment paved way for Brie Bella to return to WWE programming and over the weeks it has become one of the most loved and talked about feuds on the blue brand. In an attempt to make things interesting and keep this feud going WWE Creative Team should let Maryse pick up a win on Brie Bella. 

Maryse could then start cutting promos wherein she can claim that not only is her husband better than Daniel Bryan she too is better than Brie Bella. This promo and following promos could hype up the feud for Survivor Series and make WWE programming better in the process.


