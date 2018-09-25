3 ways Dean Ambrose could turn heel

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.10K // 25 Sep 2018, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Ambrose snap?

This week Raw emanated from Pepsi Center in Denver, CO and while the talk of the town was on Triple H addressing his WWE Super Show-Down nemesis The Undertaker, it quickly shifted to Dolph Ziggler trying to play with Dean Ambrose.

Dolph is known for amazing mic work, and he tried everything in his arsenal to get inside Dean's head through his promo. The Show-Off talked about how Dean was used by Seth and Roman to retain and claim their titles, and it seemed like the promo worked because 'The Lunatic Fringe' was following Dolph during the show to understand what he meant.

Dean was puzzled during the show, and while the entire show was built on the idea of how chaotic 'The Lunatic fringe' could be if he is given an idea that doesn't resonate with him. The Shield has been formed again recently, and they are on a roll right now, but with this promo, it is clear that the WWE wants to split the team.

The split would be good if Dean turns on his friends, but who should he take out during his betrayal, and should he actually betray the friends he considers as brothers? In this article, I look at the options:

#3 Dean Betrays Seth, Leaves Shield

Burn the friendship down

Seth Rollins betrayed his team 'The Shield,' and it is about time that Dean returns the favor on the betrayer by taking him down or targeting him the way Seth did after Wrestlemania.

The Shield is about to face Dogs of War at WWE Super Show-Down and what if during the show when Seth wants to tag Dean, the latter walks out. This would leave Roman and Seth fending for themselves, and then when they are about to fight Drew, Dolph, and Braun, Dean shall return to hit on his former friends and thereby increase the value of the show and forthcoming shows too.

1 / 3 NEXT