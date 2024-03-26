3 ways Dominik Mysterio could make up for his WWE RAW loss to Rhea Ripley

WWE Monday Night RAW was an epic show this week. CM Punk made his return in his hometown of Chicago. Meanwhile, The Rock made a surprise appearance and proceeded to leave The American Nightmare a bloody mess.

While the show wasn't heavy on matches, there were a few big or exciting bouts on the card. Arguably, the match of the night came in the form of JD McDonagh and Ricochet with Dirty Dominik Mysterio ringside.

Despite JD's best efforts and Dirty Dom cheating in his favor, McDonagh failed to defeat Ricochet. This was after he and Mysterio promised Rhea Ripley they'd get the job done. This could be a problem, as Rhea has been open about how frustrated she is when anyone in the stable fails.

Beyond that, Dirty Dom is already in hot water for showing up on SmackDown and not letting Rhea know. He even got laid out by Becky Lynch on RAW. With so much going on, he needs to try to make things right with Mami. This article will look at a handful of things he could do to try to fix things with the reigning Women's World Champion before it becomes too late.

Below are three ways Dominik Mysterio could make up for his WWE RAW loss to Rhea Ripley.

#3. He could help her win at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is the most dominant female champion in WWE history. While there have been some reigns that have gone on for longer, nobody can quite stack up to the true dominance Rhea has shown. She hopes to continue her momentum and incredible title reign past WrestleMania.

Mami's opponent for The Show Of Shows is set to be Becky Lynch. The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn the shot against Rhea after months of teasing. While much of their early issues were centered on respect, things have begun to heat up, and it has reached a more personal level.

With it becoming so personal and still very competitive, it is crucial for Rhea to stand tall over The Man. This could be how Dominik Mysterio earns favor back with Mami. He could potentially help Rhea win the bout at WWE WrestleMania 40.

For example, he could sneak out to ringside and trip Becky's leg. Alternatively, Dirty Dom could sneak a weapon to Rhea and proceed to distract the referee. While the how isn't clear, his helping Mami feels realistic.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could hire a female performer to aid Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

While Dominik Mysterio certainly could help Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40, it may not be the best approach. He could prove to be ineffective or he could end up on the receiving end of another strike. During Monday Night RAW last night, Mysterio had a staredown with The Man only to be punched out.

If Dirty Dom wants to avoid facing Becky's wrath again, he could outsource and try to find somebody to help Mami win at the biggest show of the year. While Rhea is unlikely to ask for help, Mysterio could convince a WWE performer to aid The Eradicator.

The most obvious choice is Friday Night SmackDown's Elektra Lopez. She is a member of Legado del Fantasma. The leader of the faction is Santos Escobar, who Dirty Dom helped on Friday Night SmackDown when Santos battled Rey Mysterio. Dominik may aim to collect on the favor by having Elektra help out Mami.

Alternatively, Dirty Dom could look to someone on WWE NXT to help her. Mysterio spent a spell on the brand and likely got to know some of the talent. Someone like Lash Legend could be a powerful ally to The Judgment Day if Mysterio can convince her to join the cause.

#1. Dirty Dom could shockingly propose to Rhea on WWE television

Expand Tweet

WWE is a wins and losses driven industry, at least in kayfabe. Still, some things mean even more than victories and defeats. These performers have their personal lives and romantic lives, and that may be exactly where Dominik Mysterio needs to focus.

Instead of aiding Rhea in winning a match, he could tug at the Judgment Day star's heartstrings. They have been together on-screen for over a year and a half now, so it may be time for Dirty Dom to finally pop the question.

During an upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dominik may shock both Rhea Ripley and the rest of the wrestling world by dropping down to one knee and proposing to her in the middle of the ring. This could win Rhea over despite their issues.

Poll : Do you think Dominik Mysterio will propose to Rhea Ripley? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion