3 ways Edge could return to Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was betrayed by his Judgment Day faction on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Just moments after welcoming former rival Finn Balor into the stable's ranks, the Ultimate Opportunist was shockingly attacked by Damian Priest.

A brutal beatdown of the eleven-time world champion by all three of his former disciples followed before Priest executed a Con-Chair-To on the fallen leader.

The savage attack generated a storm of speculation as to whether the Rated-R Superstar was being written off television or primed for a face turn. The latter seems more likely since RAW looks set to lose a major babyface in Cody Rhodes for the foreseeable future.

On that note, let's dive into three ways the Master Manipulator could make his return to Monday Night RAW.

#3: Edge could align with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan to seek retribution against The Judgment Day

Can these foes unite against a common adversary?

Edge and AJ Styles have been at loggerheads since they crossed paths on the road to WrestleMania 38. The Phenomenal One was the chief antagonist of the Ultimate Opportunist's former faction, suffering a string of losses due to repeated interference from Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Now that the eleven-time world champion is out of the group, the duo and Liv Morgan may join forces against a common enemy. If successful, the Rated-R Superstar would get revenge against his former disciples while allowing Styles and Morgan to finally gain a victory over the trio.

#2: Edge could challenge Finn Balor for the leadership of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor seemingly replaced Edge as the leader of The Judgment Day after the latter's unexpected expulsion. While The Ultimate Opportunist was bested on this occasion, he is unlikely to take this betrayal lying down.

Upon his return, The Rated-R Superstar could issue a challenge to the man who took his spot in his own faction. A one-on-one battle with the Prince with the group's leadership at stake would bring an official conclusion to the question of who is at the helm of the trio.

#1: Edge could return to singles competition after his ejection from The Judgment Day

The Ultimate Opportunist is on his own again

The Judgment Day's attack turned Edge from a sinister trash-talking heel to potentially one of the biggest babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. While seeking revenge against his betrayers will conceivably be the top item on his agenda, Balor and Priest may refuse to face him.

The Rated-R Superstar could then turn his attention to the singles scene on the red brand, where he has no shortage of former foes and dream opponents. Entering the Money In The Bank ladder match may even allow him to kill two birds with one stone, getting his hands on Balor while chasing a world championship opportunity.

It will be interesting to see what direction WWE has in store for the Hall of Famer.

