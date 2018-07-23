3 ways Elias can become a prominent wrestler in WWE

WWE stands for World (Championship) Worthy Elias!

Elias is a wrestler that has impressed fans as well as WWE officials as of late. His gimmick didn't do well in NXT, but he had an instant connect with the fans on the main roster.

A guitar playing, trash talking, and good in-ring performer Elias has impressed all despite not getting proper matches or feuds on the Red Brand.

The wrestler shows up every week on Raw and his short and sweet description followed by his trash talking and song with the guitar adds more value to his character. His match with John Cena was a great match, and you can also relish it here:

The match brought the best out of Cena, and this match alone is enough for you to believe in Elias's skills inside the ring. His mic skills are good, and we have already seen that on Raw.

Despite being such a great talent, he missed out Extreme Rules as he didn't get a relevant feud and a suitable opponent to showcase his skills inside the ring.

It is shocking to see a talent like him being wasted on a weekly basis while Roman Reigns and others keep getting good TV time as well as feuds.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 ways which will make Elias a prominent wrestler in the WWE:

#3 A Proper Feud

Feed him Feud

He isn't just a good guitarist, but also a great wrestler. In case you forgot, watch the video above, and you will understand why I call him the best in the ring.

He can make a feud look well between those ropes due to his amazing in-ring skills. His moves took out John Cena, and you can rest assured that he would put on a great match with any or every wrestler in the ring.

So with a proper feud, WWE could stop another wrestler from becoming obscure.

#2 Proper TV Time

His feud shouldn't be musical

In the past, we have seen WWE create some feuds that were weird and made some of the best wrestlers become obscure. Heath Slater is a perfect example of this.

The wrestler has amazing talent, but since he became a member of 3MB, his personality and gimmicks were limited to music which made him lose connection with the fans, and we saw him become a jobber, instead of being a main-event player.

We hope that WWE learns from this mistake and gives Elias good TV time so that he can build up feuds with wrestlers.

