3 ways Hikuleo can make his WWE debut

Since Triple H has taken over as head of creative at WWE, the promotion has witnessed several returns and debuts. These events have contributed to enhancing the storylines and keeping wrestling fans entertained.

Superstars like Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jade Cargill have successfully established themselves on the main roster and are slowly making a name for themselves. Amidst these new additions, it seems another star is now set to join the Stamford-based promotion.

The superstar in question is Hikuleo. After leaving NJPW, rumors suggest that could be on his way to the Triple H-led promotion.

Hence, in this article, we will look at three ways Hikuleo could make his WWE debut:

Trending

#3. Hikuleo can follow Tonga Loa route to WWE

The Bloodline does not have a match announced for Clash at the Castle: Scotland yet. However, given the faction's popularity, it would only be fair to assume that they could still have a match at the premium live event. If that's the case, the promotion could book Hikuleo to debut in a way Tonga Loa did recently.

At Backlash France last month, Loa appeared from nowhere to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga beat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Street Fight. Similarly, if The Bloodline is booked for a match against Owens and others, Hikuleo could make an appearance and help the villainous faction pick up yet another win.

#2. Hikuleo brings about the return of Roman Reigns but with a twist

It will be safe to say that after wanting to see Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion, WWE fans are now looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns return. Hence, when the promotion decides it's time for The Tribal Chief to come back, they could use Hikuleo and help him make his debut.

The promotion could work an angle that saw Reigns come out with Hikuleo, setting a narrative that he was with the former champion. However, the latter could later betray Reigns, and join Solo Sikoa and his faction. Not only will this help Hikuleo debut, but it will also build Roman as a strong face.

#1. Hikuleo attacks Solo Sikoa and forms his faction

Hikuleo is the real-life brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Hence, his potential debut could open the doors to a completely different trajectory in WWE. In the days to come, Hikuleo could attack Sikoa and destroy The Bloodline after which he could approach his brothers.

Upon approaching Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Hikuleo could ask them to leave Sikoa so that the three brothers could take The Guerrillas of Destiny ahead. If something like this happens, it will be interesting to see how Solo Sikoa responds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback