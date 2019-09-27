3 Ways in which John Morrison could return to WWE

Morrison has reportedly signed a contract with WWE.

According to numerous reports, John Morrison has agreed to sign a deal with WWE. After close to eight years away from the company, it looks like the former Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Champion will soon make his long awaited return. Morrison has sported different variations of his 'Johnny' name over the years including most recently, Johnny Impact.

WWE is yet to officially announce the Morrison re-signing, presumably saving it for a surprise similar to how Bobby Lashley returned last year. Morrison could be used in various roles and is a recognizable face, which will surely excite the WWE Universe. Hopefully, the company uses him and his talents in a wise manner.

The manner in which Morrison makes his return could prove to be a good indicator of how his latest WWE run will go. Where he actually does make his return is anybody's guess, but here are a few ways in which John Morrison could make his return to WWE television.

#3 Friday Night Delight on FOX

A key figure in the IC Title scene?

Friday Night SmackDown will be making its debut on FOX next week and the network reportedly wants a more sports-centric approach for the Blue brand, so expect a higher emphasis on work rate and athleticism. John Morrison has both in abundance, as well as the charisma that fans have come to expect from WWE Superstars. He could make a surprise appearance on the big debut show on October 4th.

Morrison simply being announced as a draft pick for SmackDown is also a viable option for WWE to consider. He was known as the 'Friday Night Delight' during his time on SmackDown and the brand's return to Friday nights could spark the comeback of said nickname. 'The Shaman of Sexy' would be a solid presence in the upper mid-card on FOX and could possibly make the Intercontinental Title Division his own.

