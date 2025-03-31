3 ways John Cena can be present whilst physically absent on The Road to WrestleMania

John Cena is expected to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night Two for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite a heel turn and his packed schedule, Cena has made two consecutive appearances on RAW in the last couple of weeks.

Ad

His streak will continue as Cena appears on RAW in London in less than 24 hours. However, this is the 16-time World Champion's final advertised appearance before The Show of Shows in three weeks.

Given his star power and red-hot feud with Rhodes, Cena's potential absence could harm the hype for the event in the final stretch on the Road to WrestleMania.

#3. Cena could appear via satellite or recorded video packages

Ad

Trending

WWE could run an interesting narrative whereby John Cena could refuse to physically appear in front of the fans due to their disrespect and deafening boos. Nonetheless, Cena would still want his voice to be heard.

Furthermore, getting into Rhodes' head before Mania could provide a massive advantage. Hence, The Champ could cut a promo via satellite. This could be a random Cena rant or a back-and-forth with The American Nightmare.

Ad

Because Cena is one of the best workers on the mic, he could still keep the crowd invested despite his physical absence.

#2. The Rock could appear on John Cena's behalf to confront Cody Rhodes

Ad

The Rock is technically responsible for John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. However, The Final Boss has not been mentioned in any of the verbal exchanges between The Champ and The American Nightmare.

Cena has also yet to explain his reasons for betraying the fans and selling his soul to The Final Boss. In a sense, Rocky has effectively been removed from The Road to 'Mania, despite setting the main event in motion.

Ad

However, Rocky's absence could be intentional. The Hollywood megastar was also involved in the vicious beatdown on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and has a storied rivalry with The American Nightmare.

Hence, The Final Boss and The Champ are equally prominent in the rivalry. In Cena's absence, The Rock could appear on RAW on his new friend's behalf to continue his feud with the WWE Champion.

Not only will The Rock's appearance compensate for Cena's absence, but it will also add serious star power to the show.

Ad

#1. Cena could brutalize Rhodes to take him off TV till The Show of Shows

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have met twice since the shocking turn of events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Despite strong words, both men are yet to get physical.

The 16-time World Champion will stand across the WWE Champion again on RAW in London. However, things could take a brutal twist on Monday night as Cena might send a strong message to The American Nightmare.

Ad

The Champ could blindside Rhodes and viciously assault his opponent. The attack could be reminiscent of The Final Boss' infamous beatdown on Rhodes in Chicago last year.

The beatdown could write The American Nightmare off TV till The Show of Shows, compensating for Cena's absence. Although this would help the storyline, not having the Undisputed WWE Champion during the most important phase before 'Mania wouldn't be ideal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback