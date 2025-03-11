3 Ways John Cena can respond to Cody Rhodes following WWE RAW

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match was made official after Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber earlier this month. After his victory, The Franchise Player shockingly turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock.

Since this attack, Rhodes has addressed Cena on last week's SmackDown and last night's RAW. While the 16-time World Champion has yet to respond to The American Nightmare, the two superstars will be under the same roof on next week's edition of the red brand's show in Belgium.

In this article, we will look at three ways John Cena can respond to Cody Rhodes following the latest episode of RAW:

#3. John Cena could lay another beatdown on Cody Rhodes

As mentioned above, John Cena brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Leader of The Cenation left The American Nightmare in a pool of blood. As a matter of fact, the result of Cena's attack was visible on Rhodes' face on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber.

Similarly, in next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cena could once again lay a brutal beating on Rhodes. When the latter is cutting a promo in the ring, The Greatest of All Time may make a sudden appearance and take Rhodes out. An angle like that would lead to Cena becoming an even bigger heel.

#2. John Cena could return as The Doctor of Thuganomics

When Cena was The Doctor of Thuganomics early in his career, he did incredible character work. Hence, it won't be surprising to see him bring this gimmick back on next week's edition of RAW when he appears to address the Undisputed WWE Champion.

If Cena returns with The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, it will be nostalgic for many WWE fans who have seen the 16-time World Champion grow in the promotion. Also, there is a chance that John may become even more savage on the mic, thus cementing him as a bigger heel.

#1. John Cena may decide to not show up next week

When Cody Rhodes travels to Belgium next week, he will expect to stand face-to-face with the 16-time World Champion. Somewhere deep down in his heart, the Undisputed WWE Champion will also look to unleash an attack on The Franchise Player. However, there is a possibility that The American Nightmare may not get to do these things.

Cena may play mind games with the champion and make him angry by not showing up. Also, if the 47-year-old decides to not appear on WWE RAW in Belgium, the boos he will receive from the crowd will be on another magnitude.

