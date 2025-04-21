3 ways John Cena can ruin wrestling on WWE RAW

John Cena has become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. Thus, cementing his legacy as an all-time great

The Leader of the Cenation has kept the promise that he made to the fans during his feud buildup ahead of WrestleMania. Cena vowed that he would ruin “pro-wrestling,” and he stayed true to his word, as he won the title using a cheap trick and also gave a slow-paced match.

The Franchise Player fulfilled the champion’s duty by attending the post-Mania press conference. In character, he dodged the majority of the questions, calling them clickbait. However, before leaving, Cena said he knows everyone in media outlets is looking to get a headline, so he asked to tune in to RAW and see how he ruins pro-wrestling.

This listicle looks at three ways John Cena could ruin wrestling on RAW.

#3. John Cena could relinquish the title to The Rock

The 17-time World Champion might do the unthinkable on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. He could kick off the show alongside Travis Scott and reveal that he is not going to do what fans expect.

Cena would then announce that, since he sold his soul to The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE, he would relinquish his title to The Brahma Bull, who would appear on shows whenever he wanted in WWE and would defend the title against the opponents of his choice.

#2. The Leader of Cenation could announce he would not compete at Backlash 2025

Since John Cena has become the Undisputed WWE Champion, there has been significant buzz that he might revisit his iconic feud against arch-rival Randy Orton at the upcoming 2025 Backlash PLE.

Given that the PLE is emanating from Orton’s home and he is also the cover superstar, The Apex Predator is the odd favorite to be Cena’s first title challenger.

However, John Cena could refuse to defend his title, going against his signature motto of being a fighting champion. The 17-time World Champion might reveal he is going back to Hollywood and would not defend the title at Backlash 2025 and wouldn’t appear on WWE television until he wanted.

#1. Suspending Cody Rhodes from RAW

John Cena has the support of The Rock, who holds massive authority powers in WWE, as a member of the board of directors in the TKO Group. The Final Boss has previously stated in his promo that he holds powers equal to the company’s owner and can do anything he wishes.

The Leader of Cenation could reveal that he does not want a rematch against Cody Rhodes. He knows that as long as The American Nightmare is on the road, he will keep coming between his path, so The Final Boss and he have decided to suspend the 39-year-old former champion for an indefinite period.

