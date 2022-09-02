3 ways Kevin Owens could finally lead to the split of Roman Reigns' Bloodline 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens confronted The Usos and his longtime rival, Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter traded some heated words with the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions while also reminding The Master Strategist about his incredible abilities.

WWE has been teasing a feud between Owens and The Bloodline for quite some time now. Since donning his Prizefighter persona once again, the former Universal Champion has been constantly taking shots at Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens came up short the last time he battled The Tribal Chief. With him turning his attention towards The Bloodline again, it looks like Owens is adamant about avenging his previous losses.

What better way would it be for the former Intercontinental Champion to cause damage to Roman Reigns than by triggering the implosion of The Bloodline? In this article, let's look at three ways The Prizefighter could cause the break-up of The Bloodline.

#3. Kevin Owens reminds Jey Uso of Roman Reigns' cruelty

ツ @speareigns this is why i want jey to dethrone roman so bad this is why i want jey to dethrone roman so bad 😭 https://t.co/kPhP3Irv4p

Kevin Owens went up against Jey Uso on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two superstars last competed in a singles match in 2021, when the 38-year-old was gunning for Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

Despite having Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn in his corner, The Right Hand Man failed to put away the former Universal Champion. Jey's loss is bound to draw the ire of The Head of the Table, who has been trying to avoid Kevin Owens for the last two weeks.

Considering how his cousin tormented him into joining his side, Jey Uso might still have feelings of resentment towards The Tribal Chief. Kevin Owens, who shares a brutal history with the younger Uso, would like to reignite Jey's inner hatred for Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Champion could remind Uso about the adversities he had to go through before his forced inclusion into The Bloodline. He could also bring up how Reigns used underhanded tactics to prevent Jey from a historic title win.

If the younger Uso goes on to betray The Bloodline, then Reigns' days as Universal Champion will be numbered.

#2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn manipulate Jimmy Uso

Handy (Roman Reigns 732+151) @_handyred_ They gotta run this back… so much quality content! Because it’s about family the storytellings is captivating! So good



Roman Reigns vs Jimmy Uso and it would be the perfect way of bringing in Naomi! They gotta run this back… so much quality content! Because it’s about family the storytellings is captivating! So good Roman Reigns vs Jimmy Uso and it would be the perfect way of bringing in Naomi! https://t.co/NVi9VAajkZ

While Jey Uso seems irate with Sami Zayn hanging out with The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso doesn't feel the same about the 38-year-old superstar. He seems to appreciate Zayn's efforts for his family and has become one of his few good pals on the roster.

While the relationship between Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso is heartwarming for the fans, Kevin Owens could use it as a tool to let the elder Uso break free from the shackles of Roman Reigns.

Right now, it seems like The Master Strategist will be the one The Prizefighter would convince to turn against Roman Reigns. However, WWE can make things interesting by having Jimmy Uso turn babyface as well.

The elder Uso standing up to The Tribal Chief might not be something Reigns would appreciate. This character switch would not only provide Reigns with another worthy challenger but also give Jimmy Uso his long-overdue world championship match (which he was supposed to get in June 2021).

#1. Roman Reigns abandons his cousins after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn become the tag team champions

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT



#WWERaw It’s quite clear that KEVIN OWENS and SAMI ZAYN will be the ones who will defeat the Usos and become tag team championsI CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT It’s quite clear that KEVIN OWENS and SAMI ZAYN will be the ones who will defeat the Usos and become tag team championsI CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT#WWERaw https://t.co/nHT0lbPTDW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens teased a reunion with Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter called Zayn his brother while also expressing disappointment over him not realizing his true potential.

The segment effectively planted the seeds for a future match between The Usos and the duo of Owens and Zayn. The two Canadian superstars share insane chemistry in the ring, which provides them with a realistic chance of dethroning The Usos.

The title change might become the catalyst for The Bloodline's implosion. As the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns considers maintaining the dignity of his dynasty his biggest priority.

Therefore, The Usos losing their titles to the Canadian duo would not sit well with the Tribal Chief. Reigns may kick his cousins out of his faction following their defeat.

Although he won't take the title off Reigns himself, Owens causing a rift in The Bloodline might just be the sweet revenge he aspires to get.

Will the Bloodline split at Clash at the Castle? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Watch: Highs and Lows of unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil