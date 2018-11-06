3 ways Kurt Angle could improve WWE brands

This could an immense feud

In 2006 Kurt Angle's tenure with WWE would complete when he decided to sign with TNA (now Impact Wrestling). Since then Angle has proven himself around the world, (watch the video below). Eventually, he would return to WWE in 2017. Presently, Kurt Angle is performing on Raw as an active wrestler, due to being 'on vacation' for his management duties. The present general manager is Baron Corbin.

Following his WrestleMania match alongside Ronda Rousey Angle has progressively improved. Firstly, his character work deepened. Secondly, his promo capabilities drastically improved. It was like a return to his first WWE tenure. Nevertheless, it seems his future is unset. Therefore, how could the legend be utilized? Ultimately Angle's future usage could dramatically improve WWE brands. It is merely a matter of how.

#3. A new Main Event Mafia

The original members of The Main Event Mafia

Kurt Angle spent a portion of his career working in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). During his tenure, he performed excellently and won numerous championships. However, his success wasn't limited to championships. He would create, The Main Event Mafia, consisting of; Kurt Angle, Sting, Booker T, and Scott Steiner. However later involved other members such as; Samoa Joe, Magnus (Nick Aldis), and Christian, being known as The New Main Event Mafia.

The interaction Main Event Mafia had with the rest of the roster made for intriguing viewing, (watch the video below). Firstly, it assisted in the development of stars like; Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. Secondly, it provided a hint of nostalgia, bringing fans back to past feuds between the likes of; The Nation of Domination and D-Generation X during the Attitude Era.

In recent months WWE has garnered immense success from The Shield's presence. Considering how successful they were and the unfortunate departure of Roman Reigns, The Shield is no more. With Angle wrestling more frequently, now could be an excellent time to create a new version of Main Event Mafia.

Angle's ability to garner respect and share extensive knowledge, make him the perfect leader for such a group. It would be perfect. Presently, WWE has in their employ a few past members. Therefore, the options are lucrative.

