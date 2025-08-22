3 Ways Logan Paul Could Cheat to Win Against John Cena at Clash in Paris

Logan Paul is set to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. While Cena seems to be the firm favorite for the win, there is a possibility that Paul may cheat and defeat The Franchise Player just as The Maverick has done in most of his matches.Let's look at three ways Logan Paul could cheat to win against John Cena at Clash in Paris.#3. Brass KnucklesLogan Paul has a habit of using his brass knuckles to cheat in most of his matches in WWE. A notable scenario was in his match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 for the Hall of Famer's United States Championship. Paul used the brass knuckles on Mysterio to win his first WWE championship that night.Earlier this year, The Maverick also pulled out the same dirty trick to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, earning his first singles win at The Show of Shows. Thus, there is a possibility that Logan Paul could use the brass knuckles on John Cena to secure the victory at Clash in Paris.#2. Brock Lesnar Could Indirectly Help Logan PaulBrock Lesnar made his return to WWE on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event. The Franchise Player was having an emotional moment with fans after the bout before The Beast Incarnate walked down to the ring and delivered a massive F-5 to Cena, planting the seed for a potential rivalry between the two.While many viewers expected a feud to officially begin between the veterans the following week on SmackDown, that didn't happen as Lesnar hasn't made another appearance since his shocking return. John Cena began a feud with Logan Paul on SmackDown after SummerSlam, and they are now scheduled to square off at Clash in Paris.In a shocking twist, The Beast Incarnate may return at Clash in Paris and indirectly help Paul emerge victorious by taking out Cena behind the referee's back. This could be WWE's way of continuing the feud between the veterans to set up a blockbuster match as part of The Cenation Leader's retirement tour.#1. Help From His EntourageThere have also been scenarios where Logan Paul's friends have interfered in his matches. Perhaps the most notable instance of this was in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Unfortunately for Paul, the OTC retained the title despite interference from his entourage and his brother Jake. This marked his first loss in WWE in what was only his third match.As a result, there is a possibility that The Maverick might bring a surprise guest to interfere in his match against John Cena at Clash in Paris. Only this time, they could help him secure a pinfall victory against The Franchise Player.