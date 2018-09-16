3 ways Matt Hardy's retirement changes the landscape of WWE

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.39K // 16 Sep 2018, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Matt Hardy just serve us with his own version of 'Twist of Fate'?

Matt Hardy, the most dynamic wrestler to ever grace a WWE ring announced his retirement from professional wrestling on his YouTube account in a heart touching message where he thanked the fans and also talked about his next character.

After having performed as the 'Broken' and 'Woken' wrestler, Matt is now ready to take on two characters in his life namely a father and a husband. The wrestler was involved in some amazing feuds with his brother and other WWE Superstar and even took this charisma outside WWE to Impact Wrestling.

S

During his time in WWE, he was a high-flyer daredevil wrestler who would take his opponents down with a Twist of Fate. The move has been a treat to watch inside the ring, and his feuds with his fellow wrestlers are still available on WWE Network for die-heart hardcore wrestling fans.

His return to the WWE happened in 2017 when during a triple threat tag team match at Wrestlemania 33 he along with his brother, The Charismatic Enigma made a surprise return and defeated the tag team champions, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

With a year and a half gone since this moment, and Matt announcing his retirement from professional wrestling, here are 3 ways in which the landscape of the WWE changes forever:

#3 Delete character loses a lot

WWE tried a lot to build the 'Delete' character with their amazing antics and storyline, but they failed to create a long-lasting impact on the WWE Universe.

While Matt found some success after aligning with Bray Wyatt, the fact that his character was lost in the scuffle of making him relevant and then becoming obscure, this announcement marks the end of a character that never made its space between the WWE Universe.

We know that unlike this character Matt will excel in the other two characters he wants to fit into and will make us bow down to King Maxel down the road.

1 / 3 NEXT