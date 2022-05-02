3 Ways Roman Reigns & The Usos could take over WWE RAW this week

WWE.com has not advertised that Roman Reigns and The Usos will be coming to WWE RAW to wrestle a match. No, the video that they put up is pretty clear. The Tribal Chief and his cousins are looking to take over the red brand. And anyone in their way better watch out.

There are so many things that could potentially happen if they do show up on the other brand. There's the cliched showdown with RK-Bro that everyone anticipates, so let's leave that out of the list. Let's assume that Roman Reigns and The Usos will definitely have a showdown with RK-Bro, and look beyond this.

Here are three possibilities that we have outlined and we'd love to hear your thoughts on the same. If you wish to share your own thoughts in the comments below, feel free to do so too.

The red brand is stacked with a roster filled with talent, all vying to make their mark in a pretty big way. Everyone could benefit from working with the business' most dominant faction - The Bloodline.

#3 An alliance with Seth Rollins to solve the Cody Rhodes problem

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a complicated relationship. They were the best of friends and then became the most bitter of rivals. Since they are both heels, could they call for a truce on WWE RAW?

Rollins could invite his former best friend and The Usos to solve the Cody Rhodes problem, using their brawn for his nefarious end. It could lay the foundation for a future feud between The American Nightmare and Reigns, which is the direction we may be headed in next.

#2 Could Paul Heyman recruit a promising talent into the stable for one night?

If there is anyone that has an eye for the best talent in the business, it is Paul Heyman. Many are apprehensive about Ciampa being called up to WWE RAW because he is not the prototypical Vince McMahon choice. A feud with Mustafa Ali, as talented as he is, may not win the crowd over at this point either.

Could some sort of angle happen where Roman Reigns and The Usos team up with Ciampa to maybe take on RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and Mustafa Ali?

Imagine the kind of notoriety it would bring to the NXT veteran. Not everyone that watches RAW on a weekly basis may be familiar with this talented superstar, so everybody wins.

#1 Roman Reigns and The Usos have a showdown with Edge's reportedly growing faction

Look, it will be very weird for RAW and SmackDown to take each other on at Survivor Series this year. From the way The Bloodline can just come over to the other brand (the same holds true for RK-Bro), a brand vs. brand war doesn't make any sense at all.

Could Edge's faction have a staredown with Reigns and The Usos? Maybe with a brand new member this week to even the numbers?

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das