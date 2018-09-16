3 ways Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss could end at Hell In A Cell

Baddest Woman on the planet or Best Talker on the planet: Who Wins?

Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss are two great performers, and while one is known as the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet,' the other can be called the 'Baddest Talker on the Planet' in her own right.

Alexa carries every feud with ease and it only a matter of time before she makes it the talk of the town or the show. Her work is of top-notch, and while Ronda may be learning the tricks of the trade, Alexa nails it every time. The two wrestlers in the match have their own friends and foes including Natalya for Ronda and Mickie James for Alexa Bliss. The two performers in this match have tried everything in their arsenal to make this match look good, but Alexa alone can't make it worthwhile.

Ronda didn't speak a word during this feud, and Alexa had to carry this feud on her won till Hell In A Cell. She did hype up this match, along with her match with Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution. We must understand that it is of extreme importance for the champion to make the match look better, but this feud has been carried solely by the challenger.

With this in mind, let's take a look at 3 ways by which this match can end at WWE Hell In A Cell:

#3 Natalya Betrays Ronda Rousey

Will she betray to make her career better?

Natalya wasn't appreciated during her heel or championship run on the blue brand, and now that she is a part of the red brand, the result is still the same.

Natalya has given many years to WWE and wrestling in general but didn't make a mark, and with her friend now Raw Women's Champion it is only a matter of time before she betrays her and goes to the dark side, while Ronda retains the title. The 'Queen of Black Hearts' could do this at Hell In A Cell to claim that she is the best, and wants to challenge Ronda to a match.

With Ronda never backing down from a challenge, it is only a matter of time before she fights her best friend, and maybe lose the title in the process.

