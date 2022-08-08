Sweet talking, doing some dirty work - 3 ways Sami Zayn could stay in Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Sami Zayn may still be an Honorary Uce of Roman Reigns' Bloodline, but his position is seemingly at risk. This past Friday, The Usos suggested that the former Intercontinental Champion wasn't doing enough to keep his place in the group, opening up many possibilities.

While betraying The Bloodline is the apparent storyline, things would be more interesting if Zayn first tried to suck up to them. The Master Strategist is someone who takes the 'survival of the fittest' way too seriously and will no doubt try his best to retain his place in Reigns' faction.

On that note, we look at three ways in which Sami Zayn could stay in Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

#3. On our list of potential ways in which Sami Zayn could stay in Roman Reigns' good graces: Ask Paul Heyman to plead his case

Paul Heyman is arguably the most approachable person in The Bloodline. This means Sami Zayn would do good to talk to him and ask him to convince Roman Reigns to retain him in The Bloodline.

Heyman will no doubt make Zayn beg and plead, but once that's out of the way, he could actually present the Canadian's case to Reigns. The Tribal Chief holds his Special Counsel in the highest regard and will listen if the latter gives him his word. The Wise Man appears to be The Master Strategist's best hope of hanging with the most dominant faction in WWE today.

#2. Help The Usos take out their challengers

The message probably came from Roman Reigns, but it was Jimmy and Jey Uso who told Sami Zayn that he should be doing more for The Bloodline. If he can do bits for the twins, they will convey the same to The Tribal Chief, and all will be well.

Zayn could help do some dirty work and attack/injure The Usos' challengers for them whenever they are announced. This would be a solid heel act and one that would give WWE an extra storyline to work with. The angle would also give the 38-year-old a significant amount of TV time moving forward.

#1. Take out those who dare cross Roman Reigns

Or, you know, Sami Zayn could deal with Roman Reigns directly and assure him that he will do his best for The Bloodline. Reigns will no doubt be hesitant, but if Zayn were to make sure the former's challengers are not fully fit while facing him, he might win The Tribal Chief's approval.

The likes of Drew McIntyre can beat The Master Strategist in a fight, but the latter isn't parading that moniker around for nothing. If Zayn manages to jump The Scotsman and attack him enough to cause an injury, The Head of the Table will have no match at Clash at the Castle. He will surely appreciate The Honorary Uce and thank him for his loyalty.

Reigns could also instruct the former NXT Champion to take out any potential threats to his championship. This includes the likes of Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley, who would ideally outmatch him in a fight. However, if he succeeds in these missions, he would be the Undisputed Universal Champion's new favorite.

