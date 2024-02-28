3 ways Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) could be booked in WWE following return

On NXT's latest edition, Shawn Spears made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. After asking for a release from WWE in 2019, Spears first wrestled on the independent circuit after which he joined All Elite Wrestling. During his time at AEW, Spears wasn't able to win a single title.

After leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023, the 43-year-old once again competed on the independent circuit before returning to WWE. On NXT's recent episode, Spears made his return by attacking Ridge Holland. This attack will most likely see the duo face each other in the coming weeks.

However, apart from a feud against Ridge, there are many other ways Shawn Spears can be booked in WWE. In this article, we will look at three such ways:

#3. Shawn Spears can team up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline

With WrestleMania 40 looming over, the battle between The Bloodline and the team of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins is intensifying every week. However, unlike Rhodes and Rollins, The Bloodline has strength in numbers, which makes them even more dangerous. This is why Rhodes and Rollins could look to add more members.

While there are some superstars on WWE RAW they could approach, Shawn Spears is someone who could do the job given the experience he has. Even though the angle is unlikely, the possibility of this happening seems exciting to many.

#2. Teams up with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions on Monday Night RAW. While members like Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest have done well to win titles, the same can't be said about JD McDonagh, who recently registered a loss against R-Truth.

Hence, if the faction is looking to add reinforcements, Shawn Spears could be the perfect guy for the same. He could also help the heel faction in their battle against New Catch Republic, and given the relations between Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, fans could even see a full-blown 3 vs. 3 scenario.

#1. Confront Cody Rhodes

One of the biggest rivalries Shawn Spears can have in WWE is against Cody Rhodes. Back in AEW, Spears, and Rhodes faced each other on multiple occasions, and on one such occasion, an unprotected chair shot from the former led to The American Nightmare suffering a concussion.

Hence, given the animosity, it won't be surprising to see Spears confront Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks. The 43-year-old could be a major roadblock in Rhodes' path to WrestleMania 40.