What went wrong in returning WWE star's move that left Cody Rhodes concussed years ago? Revisiting the scary moment

Cody Rhodes has taken his fair share of nasty bumps and moves in WWE. The American Nightmare even wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. He’s taken unprotected chair shots to the head during his time in Tony Khan’s AEW.

For those unaware, the person who hit Cody with that unprotected chair shot is back in WWE. Shawn Spears (aka Tye Tillinger) made his return to the company on WWE NXT tonight. It seems he’s using the 'Chairman' gimmick from AEW because he attacked Ridge Holland with a chair shot to the back.

The former Perfect 10 inadvertently handed Cody Rhodes a massive concussion with the unprotected chair shot at AEW Fyter Fest 2019. Spears revealed during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that it was Cody’s idea to take the unprotected chair shot.

“Swing for the fences was the term. I said, ‘Okay… Get your hands up.’ He goes, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Buddy, you gotta put your hands up.’ He says, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Oh, da*n,’” Spears said. [0:15 - 0:31]

Thankfully, Cody didn’t suffer a serious injury from the unprotected chair shot to the head. If anything, the spot turned Shawn Spears into a heel and kicked off his brief feud with The American Nightmare.

How did Jon Moxley react to Cody Rhodes’ chair spot at AEW Fyter Fest?

Shawn Spears’s chair shot to Cody Rhodes busted open The American Nightmare big time. The former AEW TNT Champion stated during a 2020 interview with Chris Van Vliet that Jon Moxley was absolutely livid following the spot.

"I haven't seen that side of the owner and founder, the chief, the boss, Tony. I hadn't seen that side. Moxley is, he says, one half of a word to you, and other days, he's talking your ear off. He's such a unique personality. It was cool to see that because he cared about my health and he cared about the product and I see him pantomiming to Spears on he was supposed to do it."

It remains to be seen if WWE will visit a feud between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears.