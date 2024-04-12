3 ways SmackDown star could get his ultimate revenge on Rey Mysterio this week

Rey Mysterio had yet another massive WrestleMania moment last Saturday when he teamed up with Andrade to successfully defeat the despicable duo of his son, Dominik Mysterio, and his former protege, Santos Escobar.

It was a momentous occasion for the Latino World Order as they celebrated another statement victory. However, their happiness could soon turn into shock when SmackDown Superstar Carlito seeks revenge on The Master of the 619.

Mysterio desperately needed an ally to fight against Escobar and Dirty Dom in the build-up to WrestleMania XL. First, Dragon Lee stepped up to the task, but he was found incapacitated backstage a day before WrestleMania XL Saturday.

Just as it seemed as if Carlito would have his WrestleMania moment alongside Mysterio, Andrade sided with the Latino World Order upon feigning allegiance to Dominik and Escobar.

The former United States Champion must certainly be upset with his friend's behavior. The WWE Hall of Famer has turned a blind eye towards Carlito when it mattered the most, and we believe The Caribbean Bad Apple will snap on SmackDown.

Here are three ways SmackDown Superstar Carlito could get his ultimate revenge on Rey Mysterio this week.

#3. Carlito is seen striking a deal with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Although Carlito has remained loyal to Rey Mysterio thus far, he could soon turn his back on the latter in the worst way possible: aligning with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio, Rey's biggest enemies.

The transition and heel turn should be slow-burn and mysterious to build drama. An intriguing angle would see the entire Latino World Order come out to the ring on SmackDown to celebrate their WrestleMania XL victory only to be interrupted by Escobar and Dirty Dom.

They could draw attention to the mishandling of Carlito in the faction before airing backstage footage of the two men striking a deal with the former United States Champion, which could manifest in the form of a simple handshake.

A conflicted Mysterio turns around to find his long-time friend tearing away his Latino World Order jersey and angrily departs from the ring. The lack of physicality in this segment will serve as a vehicle to further the tension and drama by still leaving room for reconciliation due to ambiguous evidence.

#2. Carlito makes it personal by bringing up Rey Mysterio's family

Carlito could seek revenge by attacking Rey Mysterio's emotions, and the most fitting way to do that is to bring up the latter's family.

The SmackDown star could draw attention to the fact that Rey embarrassed his son twice on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He could then sow doubt in the Latino World Order's mind by reminding them of what their leader was capable of doing to his blood.

He could then bring up Rey's wife, Angie Gutierrez, and his daughter, Aalyah, by how he selfishly dragged them into this business due to his wrongdoings, like for instance, during his rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2020 and Dominik last year.

This could bring tears into Rey Mysterio's eyes as he watches his friend lash out mercilessly with zero remorse.

#1. A chair shot heard around the world

The most iconic betrayals in pro wrestling have occurred with chair shots to the back. A decade ago, Seth Rollins broke The Shield by hitting a chair shot on Roman Reigns' back, the emotional effects of which are still felt today.

Triple H has an opportunity to strike gold again. In an iconic throwback to his "Plan B" in June 2014, Santos Escobar could stand on the entrance ramp as Carlito stabs Rey Mysterio in the back, sending shockwaves through the entire universe.

It may be short-sighted to replicate The Shield break-up, but that worked out fantastically in the end and WWE could try its luck with the Latino World Order.