3 Ways that SmackDown can react to NXT this week

Jake Jeremy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Nov 2019, 07:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What an impact!

WWE SmackDown had a huge tonal shift this week. The Blue Brand had a huge deficit of talent available due to the issues surrounding WWE on-air performers and crew in Saudi Arabia.

Changes had to be made to the format of the programme, with only the likes of Sami Zayn, The Miz and Daniel Bryan being recognisable names to the casual audience. This change centred around the NXT brand asserting their dominance and starting a 'war' heading into the upcoming Survivor Series Network event. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the coming weeks of television, with the idea of brands featuring talent from other rosters it could freshen up the presentation.

With SmackDown having a depleted roster this past Friday and NXT seemingly taking advantage of this (from a storyline perspective) I wanted to look at three ways that SmackDown could react to NXT this week. Here's what I felt could happen.

#1 Invade Full Sail

It's a fairly obvious point, but some of the bigger Superstars on SmackDown will have to invade NXT this week. It's a perfect power play from WWE, it's a good way to bring some main roster talent to Wednesday night without it seeming forced or unnatural.

We've seen WWE use the invasion angle for Survivor Series to varying success. Last year, Becky Lynch used the platform to enhance her Man persona. Unfortunately, Lynch's nose was broken on that night and it jeopardised her bout against then RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

NXT will be getting an infusion of more mainstream Superstars this week if WWE decides to go down that route. With Triple H leading the 'war' against RAW and SmackDown it seems fairly likely that WWE will want to bring some much-appreciated hype and star power to Wednesday Nights on USA Network.

1 / 3 NEXT