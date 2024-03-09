The Rock and his cousin, Roman Reigns, are on a massive collision course against the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania: Night One with massive implications for the second evening of Mania.

The High Chief also gave his current on-screen rivals a true measure of his backstage power and influence. As a member of The Board of Directors of TKO, Rocky is the boss of Rhodes and Rollins.

In The American Nightmare's case, he said he wouldn't let him near the Unified WWE Universal Championship if he lost at Mania. His plans for Rollins remain ambiguous, but The Visionary will likely not be World Champion for long if The People's Champ has his way.

On that note, let's look at 3 ways The Rock can cause Seth Rollins to lose his World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. The High Chief makes The World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL a "Bloodline Rules" match

Last week, The Brahma Bull teased the debut of a "Bloodline Rules" match for the Unified WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, if The Great One can pull some strings, he could book the same for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.

As the name of the match suggests, it would heavily feature The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso could randomly stroll along ringside, Paul Heyman could be the Special Ring Announcer, and The Rock could call out the bout in the middle. Either way, Rollins' odds of retaining would be slim to none in such a scenario.

A skewed "Bloodline rules" match will likely close the chapter on Rollins' memorable World Heavyweight Title reign, and the peculiar contest could occur under The Rock's power.

#2. Rocky masters "The Philadelphia Screwjob"

Survivor Series 1997 saw one of the darkest and most controversial finishes in wrestling history as Vince McMahon executed "The Montreal Screwjob" to remove the WWE Championship from Bret Hart's shoulders.

While this was an unscripted maneuver that caused much hue and cry, WWE has made several on-screen attempts to replicate the atrocity on television. The Rock could, however, successfully pull off such a bold and courageous move at WrestleMania XL.

As Drew McIntyre has the upper hand and Rollins is in a compromised position, The High Chief could order the bell to ring, resulting in The Scottish Warrior winning the championship. Since the incident would occur in Philadelphia, it could be named as such.

#1. The Rock strips Seth "Freakin" Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania XL

Suppose all of The Bloodline's mind games and under-handed tactics backfire in their face and Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins finish both nights in glory, a frustrated High Chief could still endeavor to make their rivals' lives miserable.

This could start on the RAW After WrestleMania XL, notorious for surprises and spine-jolting moments. However, the evening could prove to be disastrous for The Visionary.

Owing to Rollins stepping up to The People's Champion and beating him, The Rock could exert his influence to strip The Visionary of the World Heavyweight Champion. Since he is his "boss," he owes no one an explanation and the move can be executed.

