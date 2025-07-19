3 ways The Wyatt Sicks can lose the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks became the WWE Tag Team Champions last week on SmackDown after defeating the Street Profits. They have been dominating the SmackDown tag team division by wreaking havoc and taking out every other team since their return. So, it has become a buzzing question among the fans whether they would ever lose the title and how it would happen.Since their arrival on SmackDown, WWE has built the Wyatts as a force to be reckoned with. Well, it is quite obvious that the sinister faction would not lose hold of the tag title easily. In the past few weeks, the faction has made several enemies on the roster, and this animosity could eventually become the reason for their downfall and the title loss down the line.Here are three ways The Wyatt Sicks could lose the WWE Tag Team Championship:#3. They could lose due to interference from one of the tag teamsThe Wyatt Sicks will defend their tag team title against Andrade and Rey Fenix on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. While Fenix and El Idolo are a talented duo, the Wyatts have the edge due to the numbers advantage. However, one of the tag teams from the roster could interfere during the match to cost the faction the championship.In the past few weeks, top tag teams like DIY, Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom have expressed their disdain for The Wyatt Sicks. Additionally, the eerie faction defeated Profits using underhanded tactics. Therefore, any one of these tag teams could appear during next week's title defense to prevent Uncle Howdy and Co. from retaining their championship.#2. They could lose in a multi-team match at SummerSlamThe Wyatt Sicks could put their titles on the line at SummerSlam this year. It will be WWE's first-ever two-night edition of the event. Therefore, some big title matches are expected to be on the show. As a result, WWE could put them in a multi-team match featuring Street Profits, DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championship.The Wyatts would not even need to be involved in the final decision to lose their tag team title if such a match happens. WWE could easily strip the faction of the championship without damaging their credibility. Moreover, if neither member of the group is directly pinned or submitted, WWE could continue to push them in the tag team title picture, despite their loss.#1. The entire tag team division could launch an all-out attack on The Wyatt SicksEventually, the entire tag team division could come to realize that defeating The Wyatt Sicks individually is nearly impossible. As a result, all the teams might join forces and orchestrate a coordinated assault during one of their title defenses. The teams could launch an all-out combined attack in a desperate effort to dethrone the eerie faction.This could happen during one of the upcoming title defenses of the faction, potentially after SummerSlam. All the tag teams in the division could invade their title defense and attack the Wyatts during the match. It could be a combined interference to slay the eerie faction, with chaos all around.Additionally, a deserving team like Fraxiom could capitalize on the chaos and emerge as the new champions by seizing the title from The Wyatt Sicks' clutches amidst the mayhem. What individual tag teams couldn't do, a strategic and well-planned attack might do.