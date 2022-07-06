3 ways Theory's WWE career has mimicked Roman Reigns 

Since his arrival on RAW in October 2021, Theory has emerged as the fastest-rising young talent in WWE. The 24-year-old has garnered a ton of momentum in the last few months as a result of management constantly involving him in high-profile storylines.

Given how much WWE has invested in the Master of A-Town Down at such an early stage in his career, the company has seemingly chosen its next top star.

After carefully observing the RAW Superstar's career trajectory, one can see how similar his rise has been to that of Roman Reigns. His current WWE booking resembles The Tribal Chief's initial run as a singles competitor.

In this article, let's look at three ways in which Theory's WWE career has mimicked Roman Reigns.

#3. Theory is being allowed to score victories in important matches

Theory recently ascended to the next step in his career by winning the Money in the Bank ladder match. He outsmarted several main event talents and former world champions, including Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, to capture the prestigious briefcase.

Following The Shield's split in 2014, WWE began heavily pushing Roman Reigns by involving him in high-profile storylines. He competed against several established names, including Randy Orton and Triple H. The Big Dog came out on top on most occasions.

Like Theory, Reigns also found his way into the main event picture early in his career, through a Royal Rumble victory.

WWE choosing The Unproven One over other established candidates to win the high-stakes contest speaks volumes about the company's perception of him. In his short stint on the main roster, the current Mr. MITB has already worked with names like Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar.

Although Roman Reigns took a while to adjust to being a main eventer, Theory's recent performances suggest he might not have to face such difficulty.

#2. He is being pushed despite fans' mixed feelings about him

Despite WWE's attempt to build Theory as a future world champion, fans don't seem to be buying that idea. His MITB victory drew mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with many accusing the higher-ups of pushing Mr. McMahon's protégé down their throats.

Roman Reigns also faced such criticism for a prolonged period before he turned heel. People were not ready to give The Big Dog a chance, even though his Shield counterparts were showered with praise.

His Superman-Esque booking and monotonous promos made matters even worse. However, the company kept backing Reigns despite him not getting the desired reaction from the WWE Universe.

With the former NXT Superstar being new to the main roster, it will take time for people to relate to his character. Management seems ready to give the former United States Champion "The Roman Reigns treatment," where his push will be sustained even if fans don't get behind the 24-year-old.

#1. The Vince McMahon factor is working in his favor

If Vince McMahon finds someone he wants to be a megastar, he goes out of his way to get them over with the fans. He previously did it for Roman Reigns, and now he is doing it for Theory.

The former WWE Chairman took the former NXT star under his wing a few weeks after he showed up on RAW. Since then, their partnership has continued to remain strong, with Mr. McMahon frequently appearing in segments with the young star.

In 2015, a 70-year-old Vinnie Mac took it upon himself to become the main antagonist in Roman Reigns' path to the WWE Championship. His well-established heel persona allowed The Big Dog to garner sympathy from the audience.

Vince McMahon invested in Reigns at a time when no one was ready to accept him as the face of WWE. In 2022, the company is reaping the dividends of the trust they showed in The Tribal Chief.

Following the success of the Roman Reigns experiment, the former WWE Chairman seems to be focused on utilizing Theory to his fullest potential.

Do you think Theory will be able to reach similar levels as Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

