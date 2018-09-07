3 ways to bring Ricochet to the main shows

Can he become the next WWE Champion?

Ricochet is the current NXT North American Champion, and the high flyer has been impressive since his debut on the yellow brand. During his feud with Adam Cole, he proved that he can not only talk the talk but also walk the walk. During the recent NXT Takeover, he toppled Adam Cole from the throne and became the new champion.

The WWE signed the highflyer in hopes of making him a superstar that everyone loves, and with his loyal fan base from the indies still by his side, the WWE can really capitalize on the same and turn it into profits.

The company took the first step towards that by making him a champion on the yellow brand, and the champion has lived up to the expectations of the executives, it must be noted that superstars are made in NXT, but they need to move to the main shows to make a name for themselves.

We have seen the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn among many other notable stars that transitioned from NXT over to the main shows and have been a part of some great stories and matches over the years.

The women's division has really seen a boom with risk takers like Sasha and Charlotte uplifting the division to levels never believed before and matches never fought as well. The male superstars have also made way for some great competition and Ricochet could join the long list of wrestlers who have made NXT proud with their performance.

In this article, I list down three ways through which Ricochet could be brought to the main shows and make them amazing:

#3 Survivor Series Mystery Partner

Can he complete the mystery?

Survivor Series is one of the four major shows in WWE, and the company tries everything in their arsenal to make it exciting. As part of the traditional Survivor Series match, we may see Team Raw and Smackdown fight it out with each other and build the match up to the show.

At the NXT Takeover before the show, Ricochet could lose his title and cut a promo that he would be coming for the title, which would keep fans perplexed if he is going to the show next day or not.

While the rumors will start happening after the show, and people would speculate that he may come to the Survivor Series, no one would know about two things: how and why?

The WWE can showcase right before the match that one member of either team is injured or nowhere to be found. This would turn the traditional match, into a handicap match until Ricochet's music hits and he becomes a part of the team with fewer members and would also give a clue about his next brand.

