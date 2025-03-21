3 ways Triple H has fumbled Jey Uso's Road to WrestleMania

Jey Uso shocked the world by last eliminating John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Jey chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who had already defeated him thrice, as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Main Event Jey Uso faces a tall task as he looks to dethrone the dominant Gunther and become the new World Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas. While Triple H and Co have done a decent job earlier this year with Uso's booking, many believe his latest rivalry with The Ring General leading to 'Mania felt lackluster as it doesn't look like a marquee World Title match befitting of The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

The poor build can primarily be attributed to the underwhelming road The YEET Master has taken to 'Mania. Here are three ways Triple H has fumbled the former Intercontinental Champion's Road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#3. The YEET Master was too quick to select his WrestleMania opponent

Ad

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match in February, Main Event Jey Uso had a difficult decision. He had to choose between Cody Rhodes and Gunther. There was an underlying storyline and narrative with the two World Champions.

However, Triple H made the match official within a handful of weeks, as Jey chose to go after Gunther's title. He could have prolonged his decision till Elimination Chamber: Toronto, adding a touch of unpredictability to his Road to WrestleMania and keeping fans engaged.

Ad

Furthermore, it would have allowed room for The Ring General to have a mini-title feud with an established star like Sheamus, elevating the credibility of his World Heavyweight Championship reign.

#2. Gunther has not done much to make the journey feel personal and memorable

Much of Jey Uso's Road to WrestleMania is intertwined with Gunther's dominance as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General has a habit of making his feuds personal, adding emotion and realism to his title feuds.

Ad

Last year, Triple H booked Gunther's feud with Damian Priest, which revolved around the latter's struggles to make it to WWE. The Austrian Anomaly called Priest "street trash," building a narrative that helped build support for the former Judgment Day member.

However, the World Heavyweight Champion is yet to play his mind games with the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Gunther sees Jey as a Tag Team wrestler and a mid-carder.

It would have been convenient for him to bring up Jey's failures as a singles star against Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker. Comparing Jey to "Big Jim" on SmackDown would have also struck a nerve.

Ad

Gunther could have helped build sympathy for Jey Uso by downplaying his journey and degrading him.

#1. Main Event Jey Uso hasn't faced many struggles on his Road to WrestleMania

Ad

Jey Uso is the underdog in his rivalry against Gunther. Although he should excel in such a role, Triple H seems to have dropped the ball with Uso's push.

Historically, underdogs have had to face several hurdles on their path to WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan was denied success by The Authority, leading to The Yes! Movement, which propelled him to the main event of The Show of Shows.

"KofiMania" reached the next level when Vince McMahon put him through a series of challenges, trying his best to keep the veteran out of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Ad

Triple H hasn't put Main Event Jey Uso through many obstacles. This past week, Uso ran through Austin Theory with ease, defeating the former United States Champion in under a minute. If WWE wants fans to connect with his storyline, they need to build him as an underdog.

Jey could have been forced to defend his spot at WrestleMania in a Gauntlet match. Alternatively, he could have been brutalized and injured by Gunther to showcase The Ring General's superiority.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback