3 ways the WarGames match could be incorporated at WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced that WarGames will return to the product and will take place at this year's Survivor Series. It will be the first time the stipulation headlines the iconic show, and we are in for a treat.

WarGames is one of the most chaotic match types in wrestling history. The standard fare for the stipulation is a bunch of broken bodies, tons of weapons and fans losing their minds. We saw these matches take place in NXT, and they were all brilliant in quality and spectacle.

However, WWE faces a mammoth task in picking the superstars and teams who will step into the daunting structure. They have time until Survivor Series to do so, but in the meantime, let's look at three ways the WarGames match could be incorporated at the show.

#3. Three factions battle for bragging rights in WarGames

Faction warfare? Faction warfare.

The great thing about WarGames is that you can throw any combination of superstars in there and have them batter each other senseless. In this regard, we are picking Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, and The Judgment Day to do battle for the right to be called the strongest team on the main roster.

While this would rob us of a Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley matchup at Survivor Series, no one would mind nine men beating the tar out of each other.

The combination of superstars in the ring would allow for power and high-flying in equal measure, allowing them to weave together a match for the ages.

#2. Eight women wage war

Damage CTRL has made a lot of enemies on the main roster as of late. They have managed to tick off Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

We are not booking Belair for this match because we want to see her fight the SmackDown Women's Champion (hopefully Ronda Rousey), which leaves Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to take on Bliss, Asuka, Rodriguez and back-from-injury Aliyah.

WarGames should not be a match where one team is outnumbered. This is where Blaire Davenport comes in.

The NXT wrestler is one of the finest talents on the planet today and has a character that would suit Damage CTRL to a tee. With her help, Bayley and the gang could take the fight to a team of babyfaces trying to take her down.

#1. The Bloodline meets their match

It baffles us that WWE has yet to book a match where the entire Bloodline has fought together. Even before Solo Sikoa joined the faction's ranks, we hadn't seen Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn wrestle together. WarGames presents the perfect chance to rectify that error.

However, no faction is even remotely close to The Bloodline in terms of credibility. Therefore, their opponents have to be some of the best names in the business.

We are picking Randy Orton and Matt Riddle because of their previous issues with The Usos, Kevin Owens due to his history with Zayn, Cody Rhodes for a mega return match, and Brock Lesnar because we just love Suplex City.

The combination of Orton, Riddle, Owens, Rhodes and Lesnar is the perfect Power Rangers Megazord to give Reigns and company a good run for their money.

We could see everything from innovative RKOs to beasts unleashing carnage with weapons. If WWE manages to get this right, we could have a barnstormer of a match on our hands come Survivor Series.

