×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 ways WWE can book Sasha Banks after she returns

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
982   //    01 Jun 2019, 17:26 IST

Former Women's Tag Team Champions
Former Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks has not been seen in the WWE ever since WrestleMania 35. The relationship between the two parties has not been great as there have been rumors suggesting that Banks wants out of the company.

Indeed, The Boss was actively tweeting during AEW’s Double or Nothing show in a move that could be seen as her trying to put WWE under pressure. However, it is almost certain that Banks will have to come back to the company and honor her contract in some form or fashion. Already, there are indications that she might be back sooner rather than later.

And if that happens, she will need to be booked properly, especially considering the attention her situation has been getting. Here are three ways WWE can book her from the worst to best -

#3 Alliance with Bayley

This is highly unlikely, and even if WWE tried this, it would not be a good move. However, given that the company has done some absurd things in the past, they could still try this angle where Banks returns to be in Bayley's corner, who is also now the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She could play a support role and protect Bayley from her soon-to-be many contenders. There is already a lot of history between Banks and Charlotte which could be included in the arc. It would make sense as well, since Banks and Bayley never actually split up. Showcasing three of the four horsewomen in one program could bring in more eyes to the product, which would certainly be a blessing during the ratings decline the WWE finds itself in at the moment.

Banks could be to Bayley what Xavier Woods is to Kofi Kingston now, and then take the storyline one step further (more on that later).

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE What If
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Update on Sasha Banks' WWE status 
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Sasha Banks reacts to Women's match at Double Or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE following WrestleMania title loss
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks makes a cryptic post addressing looming issues
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Sasha Banks' possible return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on why Sasha Banks is upset with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic message possibly targeting WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' possible role at Money In The Bank revealed
RELATED STORY
Everything we know about Sasha Banks wanting to quit WWE so far
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Reasons Why Sasha Banks Wants To Leave WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us