3 ways WWE can book Sasha Banks after she returns

Former Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks has not been seen in the WWE ever since WrestleMania 35. The relationship between the two parties has not been great as there have been rumors suggesting that Banks wants out of the company.

Indeed, The Boss was actively tweeting during AEW’s Double or Nothing show in a move that could be seen as her trying to put WWE under pressure. However, it is almost certain that Banks will have to come back to the company and honor her contract in some form or fashion. Already, there are indications that she might be back sooner rather than later.

And if that happens, she will need to be booked properly, especially considering the attention her situation has been getting. Here are three ways WWE can book her from the worst to best -

#3 Alliance with Bayley

This is highly unlikely, and even if WWE tried this, it would not be a good move. However, given that the company has done some absurd things in the past, they could still try this angle where Banks returns to be in Bayley's corner, who is also now the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She could play a support role and protect Bayley from her soon-to-be many contenders. There is already a lot of history between Banks and Charlotte which could be included in the arc. It would make sense as well, since Banks and Bayley never actually split up. Showcasing three of the four horsewomen in one program could bring in more eyes to the product, which would certainly be a blessing during the ratings decline the WWE finds itself in at the moment.

Banks could be to Bayley what Xavier Woods is to Kofi Kingston now, and then take the storyline one step further (more on that later).

