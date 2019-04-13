×
WWE Rumors: Officials holding emergency meeting on how to stop Sasha Banks from leaving WWE

Daniel Wood
Rumors
1.24K   //    13 Apr 2019, 07:11 IST

It's unclear who is in the meeting, but WWE definitely don't want Sasha Banks to leave
It's unclear who is in the meeting, but WWE definitely don't want Sasha Banks to leave

What's the story?

Sasha Banks is the big news this coming weekend with reports that the WWE Superstar was unhappy and asked for her release following her title loss at WrestleMania, leading to an alleged incident backstage at 'Mania, her missing Monday Night RAW, and her pulling out of a television appearance. But, a new report suggests WWE are doing their best to keep her.

In case you didn't know...

It is being alleged that both Sasha Banks and Bayley, who make up the tag-team 'Boss 'N' Hug Connection', were extremely unhappy and frustrated after losing the WWE Women's Tag-Team Titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35 - especially as they had been lead to believe that they'd have a lengthy run with the belts they helped bring into WWE.

It is being reported that Sasha Banks was so angry about the decision that a backstage altercation happened at WrestleMania that led to another, as yet unnamed, WWE Superstar getting hurt. It is also believed that this occurred around the same time that Banks requested her release from WWE.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Twitter scoopster Slice Wrestling has 'exclusively' reported (a day after Dave Meltzer reported it in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter) that Sasha Banks wants out of WWE.

But to give them credit, they did add details on an 'emergency meeting' of WWE Officials to discuss what to do about the Banks situation.

Slice Wrestling haven't provided any details of who is in the meeting or what exactly is being discussed, but it is likely more details will emerge shortly as this has become the story of the wrestling world right now with everyone reporting on it.

What's next?

With Sasha Banks' husband also giving a statement, it seems that this has blown up massively. It remains to be seen what will happen and whether or not WWE will be able to convince Banks to stay.

Do you think Sasha Banks deserves better? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
