WWE News: Sasha Banks' husband, also employed by WWE, releases statement

It's been a whirlwind week for Sasha Banks - from losing her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania to cancelling a television appearance, and now rumours of unrest and incidents backstage surfacing.

Well, her husband, WWE costume designer Sarath Ton, has released a statement regarding the pair's status with WWE.

Sasha Banks has been one of the cornerstones of the WWE Women's Revolution since her main roster debut in 2015, having been one of the Four Horsewomen in NXT and arguably one of the most strongly pushed female Superstars.

Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion and, with Bayley, became one of the first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions - as well as being one of the first females to main event a pay-per-view when she took on Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell, as well as main event spots on RAW.

Sasha Banks' husband, Sarath Ton AKA Mikaze, has released a statement amidst the controversy surrounding Banks and himself, and their status with WWE. Both individuals have unfollowed WWE on Twitter and followed AEW - leading to speculation that they're angling to get out of their contracts.

Mikaze's statement is cryptic, but definitely hints at the pair leaving the company, speaking about how passion and money can conflict, as can the smart choice and the right one.You can read the entire statement below from Ton, who designs WWE Superstars' attire, which was retweeted by The Revival's Scott Dawson.

Well, that really is anyone’s guess at this point. Will they stay? Will they go? This one is definitely worth keeping an eye on... I have a feeling there are more twists and turns coming.

