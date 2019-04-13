WWE Rumors: Another backstage incident involving Sasha Banks and Bayley from WrestleMania 35 revealed

Banks and Bayley were reportedly unhappy

What's the story?

After earlier reports that Sasha Banks was allegedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at WrestleMania 35, the story has taken another twist with another account of what happened emerging online.The new story from Ryan Satin alleges that both Banks and Bayley lay on the floor in the locker room loudly expressing their displeasure.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since her main roster debut in 2015, the Boss has been one of the major cornerstones of the WWE Women's Revolution and arguably one of the most strongly pushed female Superstars.

Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion and, with Bayley, became one of the first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions - as well as being one of the first females to main event a pay-per-view when she took on Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell, as well as main event spots on RAW.

The heart of the matter

After Sasha Banks cancelled an television appearance at the start of the week having been absent from RAW, rumours have been rife regarding The Boss’ WWE status. One story that emerged earlier claimed that Sasha Banks’ altercation was physical, and that Dana Brooke received a busted open lip in the backstage scuffle.

A prominent report emerging from Ryan Satin via various sources, which was also seemingly corroborated by WrestleVotes, is that Banks and Bayley took to the locker room floor to lie down and loudly, verbally get across their displeasure to the locker room. This reportedly continued outside one of their hotel rooms.

This info is from four different sources I've spoken with the past day. All independent from each other and all came to me about it, not the other way around. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

Well damn pal. I heard this also but didn’t want to report simply because I didn’t believe it. However if @ryansatin heard it as well, good chance it’s true. And it’s beyond immature of both Sasha & Bayley. Get over it. https://t.co/T0wluVEO36 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 12, 2019

What's next?

Well, that really is anyone’s guess at this point. All we know is that the Superstar Shake-Up is next week. Will Banks feature? Only time will tell.

What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comments.

