3 ways WWE can protect Ilja Dragunov's momentum while having Jey Uso win - Mad Dragon slayed by vengeful Prince & more

As new WWE main roster member, Ilja Dragunov gears up to spoil Jey Uso's dreams of ascending to the throne, he better prepare for the unfavorable outcome too. For those unaware, the quarterfinals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament are all set to commence on RAW tonight.

One of the matches will be pitting Dragunov against Jey Uso. The Mad Dragon's outstanding showing against Ricochet last week would make anyone believe that he will be the one to win the whole thing.

However, the fact that the winner of tonight's bout will likely face Gunther next week on RAW hinders the former NXT Champion's chances of securing the win against Jey Uso.

After all, the highly-anticipated Gunther vs. Dragunov rematch should have a proper, lengthy, heat-packed build. But how can WWE ensure that the 30-year-old menace takes the loss and still looks strong afterward? Here are three ways to do that.

#3. A DQ or countout loss

Even the most casual of fans have to know that Unbesiegbar is fueled by his bone-chilling intensity.

It is thanks to said intensity that he has managed to defeat opponents bigger and stronger than him. Gunther, Dijak, and Corbin are just a few examples of gifted names who couldn't stand the wrath of Dragunov.

But The Mad Dragon's biggest strength could prove to be his biggest weakness tonight. If the contest turns out to be incredibly competitive, Dragunov could end up losing his patience, switching off his sanity to give The YEET Master a beating of his lifetime.

But if he doesn't keep his rage in check, he could end up getting disqualified or tricked into staying outside the ring for longer than the referee's 10 count. If this is how the match ends, the new WWE RAW member would look totally unbeatable in defeat.

#2. Jey Uso channels his inner 'smart heel' for one night

It's impossible to put a man down who is obsessed with getting back up. This is a lesson that every WWE Superstar who faces Ilja Dragunov must be well-versed in by now.

There's no denying that Jey Uso has squared off against the most credible names in WWE. However, he has never stepped foot inside the ring against anyone as zany as The Mad Dragon himself. So, the former Bloodline member should discard the thought of outwrestling his opponent tonight.

To advance to the semifinals, Main Event Jey has to revert to a version of him that he put the lid on a long time ago. The version in question is the 'smart heel' side of him, which helped him steal countless important wins.

If the 38-year-old fan-favorite superstar can bring out the crookedness tonight, he could pull a fast one on his relentless opponent and get one step closer to his crowning moment.

#1. A vengeful Ricochet turns heel for the first time in WWE at Dragunov's expense

It has been over five years since Ricochet became a full-time member of WWE's main roster. While he has had stellar matches and won numerous titles, he has yet to grab the brass ring and change the trajectory of his career for good.

It seemed like the ongoing King of the Ring Tournament would be an effective way for The One and Only to remind fans of his greatness. Unfortunately, for him, he didn't get past the first round, courtesy of Ilja Dragunov.

Following his loss, the inaugural WWE Speed Champion expressed disappointment over coming up short once again. Perhaps his brief rant was a hint that he would be turning heel soon. If that is indeed the direction, what better way to kick off Ricochet's villainous arc than by taking out the man who pushed him off the edge, Unbesiegbar himself?

The innovative high-flyer has been called a Prince and a King over his illustrious wrestling career. Maybe now it's finally time for him to turn into a 'Dragon Slayer.'

