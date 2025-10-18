3 Ways WWE can punish Drew McIntyre if he’s revealed as Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu being attacked backstage. He was lying on the floor, bleeding from his mouth ahead of his number one contender's match against Drew McIntyre in the main event.With the angle, the Stamford-based promotion has written off The Samoan Werewolf from television, as Fatu reportedly was dealing with a real-life injury that's not related to pro wrestling.While Jacob was attacked backstage, his assailant remains unknown. The most suggested name for the mystery attacker is Drew McIntyre, who may have eliminated The Samoan Werewolf to become the number-one contender, without going through a grueling match against one of the top stars on the blue brand.In this article, we will examine three ways the company might punish The Scottish Warrior if he is revealed as Fatu's attacker.#3. Could remove him from the Undisputed WWE Title sceneAfter tonight's show, it's confirmed that Drew McIntyre has renewed his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, and the two are bound to lock horns for the Undisputed Championship in a rematch in the near future. They first competed at Clash in Paris, where The American Nightmare retained.Shockingly, if The Scottish Warrior is revealed as Jacob's backstage attacker, General Manager Nick Aldis could punish Drew for costing the blue brand a top star and pull him out of his title contention with Rhodes.#2. Could remove him from the WWE SmackDown rosterThe 40-year-old star has been part of the Friday Night Show for a long time, and he has competed against nearly every top star on the blue brand. However, if The Scotsman is behind in attacking the former United States Champion, GM Nick Aldis could set a strong example for the rest of his roster by removing McIntyre and trading him on Monday Night RAW.#1. SuspensionAnother punishment the former WWE Champion might face if he were revealed as the man behind Jacob Fatu's assault is suspension.The SmackDown General Manager could suspend McIntyre and force him to pay a fine, and remove him from the weekly show for one or two weeks before Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.