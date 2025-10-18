  • home icon
  3 Ways WWE can punish Drew McIntyre if he's revealed as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker

3 Ways WWE can punish Drew McIntyre if he’s revealed as Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 18, 2025 07:33 GMT
Drew McIntyre is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Drew McIntyre is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu being attacked backstage. He was lying on the floor, bleeding from his mouth ahead of his number one contender's match against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

With the angle, the Stamford-based promotion has written off The Samoan Werewolf from television, as Fatu reportedly was dealing with a real-life injury that's not related to pro wrestling.

While Jacob was attacked backstage, his assailant remains unknown. The most suggested name for the mystery attacker is Drew McIntyre, who may have eliminated The Samoan Werewolf to become the number-one contender, without going through a grueling match against one of the top stars on the blue brand.

In this article, we will examine three ways the company might punish The Scottish Warrior if he is revealed as Fatu's attacker.

#3. Could remove him from the Undisputed WWE Title scene

After tonight's show, it's confirmed that Drew McIntyre has renewed his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, and the two are bound to lock horns for the Undisputed Championship in a rematch in the near future. They first competed at Clash in Paris, where The American Nightmare retained.

Shockingly, if The Scottish Warrior is revealed as Jacob's backstage attacker, General Manager Nick Aldis could punish Drew for costing the blue brand a top star and pull him out of his title contention with Rhodes.

#2. Could remove him from the WWE SmackDown roster

The 40-year-old star has been part of the Friday Night Show for a long time, and he has competed against nearly every top star on the blue brand.

However, if The Scotsman is behind in attacking the former United States Champion, GM Nick Aldis could set a strong example for the rest of his roster by removing McIntyre and trading him on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Suspension

Another punishment the former WWE Champion might face if he were revealed as the man behind Jacob Fatu's assault is suspension.

The SmackDown General Manager could suspend McIntyre and force him to pay a fine, and remove him from the weekly show for one or two weeks before Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
