3 Ways WWE could close out Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris is almost here, and fans have been quite excited for the action that is set to unfold on the show. The premium live event is set to feature some of the biggest names in the industry, and fans have not been able to stop talking about the crowd that will make their voices echo all over the world.

WWE has yet to announce the final order of the card and the main event, keeping the spot open for some last-minute changes. Two massive main event-caliber matches are set to be featured at the PLE. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal 4-way match against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk. On the other hand, John Cena will appear in France one last time, in a singles showdown against Logan Paul that fans have been talking about.

While the main event is certain to be one of those two matches, it is hard to predict what the fans will witness during the final moments of the show. Let’s check out a few ways the company could close the show.

#3. The Vision introduces a new member

Seth Rollins has the odds stacked against him in his very first major PLE title defense as the new World Heavyweight Champion, and will undoubtedly take some help from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, with Reed having a match against Roman Reigns on the show, Rollins cannot expect much help.

The Visionary would undoubtedly get some insurance for his match and could bring out NXT star Ricky Saints as the newest member of his faction, helping him get a pinfall victory once again to retain the title. The potential main roster debut could be a great way to end the show.

#2. Brock Lesnar gives fans a recap from SummerSlam

If John Cena vs. Logan Paul is featured in the main event of the PLE, it can undoubtedly be said that WWE will feature Brock Lesnar, just like the final moments of Day 2 of SummerSlam. After Lesnar’s attack on Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer, nobody has made an official statement on his return.

Lesnar could make his presence felt once again by unleashing an attack on Cena, which could further lead to their match finally getting confirmed for Wrestlepalooza.

#1. Roman Reigns interferes to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

The fatal 4-way World Heavyweight Championship match will seemingly be the main event of Clash in Paris, and fans all around the world have been talking about it. Roman Reigns returns to singles action tonight at Clash in Paris, but is not involved in the World title showdown.

However, he could make his presence felt and take revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman by helping Jey Uso win the title, which could further lead to a match between Reigns and Rollins, thereby enhancing their characters and their feud for the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

