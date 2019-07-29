3 Ways WWE could amaze us on RAW this week (29 July 2019)

What does The Fiend have in store for us on RAW this week?

RAW Reunion was an astounding episode last week as WWE took us down the memory lane. Following the last episode of the red brand, the company will be aiming to continue the momentum. Considering SummerSlam is approaching fast, we are expected to see an action-packed episode this week.

The Club was renamed as OC last week and AJ Styles fought Seth Rollins. However, the match ended in a no contest. The Usos pinned the current RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival. Things got heated between Becky Lynch and Natalya as the latter interrupted 'A Moment of Bliss'. Roman Reigns pinned Samoa Joe in a singles bout, while Rey Mysterio defeated Sami Zayn. Moreover, the 24/7 Title changed hands multiple times and the Fiend attacked the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The next RAW will be held at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arizona. While Dolph Ziggler will take on Seth Rollins on RAW this week, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss will face each other in a non-title match. Moreover, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will meet in a 'Samoan Summit'.

Here we discuss three ways WWE could amaze us on RAW this week.

#3 The Fiend continues to terrorize the RAW locker room

There is no denying that the Fiend has been the talking point of WWE in recent weeks. Following several episodes of Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited in-ring return on the RAW after Extreme Rules and he attacked the former Universal Champion Finn Balor. The Fiend made his mark at RAW Reunion where he assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Bray Wyatt accepted the challenge of Finn Balor on the Blue Brand last week and the two men are set to lock horns at SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of the Summer is two weeks away and the Fiend will be aiming to attain significant momentum. While Mick Foley was the Fiend's victim last week, he could target another big name this week. The continuous attacks could terrorize the RAW locker room.

