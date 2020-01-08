3 Ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar in the Men's Royal Rumble match

Avik Das
Published Jan 08, 2020

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar, the WWE Champion, made his presence felt on RAW this week. With Royal Rumble around the corner, Brock Lesnar made a big announcement for the pay-per-view. The Beast Incarnate will not defend the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, but he will be part of the men's Royal Rumble match instead.

Even though the WWE Championship will not be on the line in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, the interesting thing is Lesnar will be the first Superstar entering the match. Only two Superstars have won a Royal Rumble match from the number one spot - Chris Benoit and Shawn Michaels. Only time will tell whether Lesnar can join the list as well.

With the inclusion of Lesnar, the Men's Royal Rumble match has become more exciting this year. Let's discuss three ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

#3 Brock Lesnar wins the Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar has accomplished everything in WWE, including a victory in a Royal Rumble match. The Beast Incarnate won the Royal Rumble match in 2003 and eventually beat Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 19. Lesnar will take part in a traditional Royal Rumble match after two years and hence, he will be looking forward to making a significant impact.

Known to create breathtaking new records, Lesnar has attained many feats in his illustrious career. Whether breaking the most relevant streak in the history of sports entertainment or holding the record of the longest world title reign in the modern era, Lesnar has done everything. He could add another feather in his cap if he manages to win the Royal Rumble match for the second time, especially starting from the number one spot. However, it will not be an easy task for him, as he needs to toil hard to beat the other twenty-nine Superstars.

