3 Ways WWE could surprise us at RAW Reunion ( 22 July 2019)

Will we see the carnage from the Beast?

WWE followed up Extreme Rules with a stupendous episode of Monday Night Raw. The next edition of the red brand will have a RAW Reunion as several legendary Superstars are scheduled to appear. In fact, it will be the biggest reunion in the history of WWE.

The Flagship show had some unforeseen surprises last week. Seth Rollins won the Ten-Man Battle Royal match to become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. While the 24/7 Title changed hands, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited in-ring return. Moreover, Drew McIntyre suffered a shocking loss against Cedric Alexander.

A total of thirty-five past Superstars are confirmed to appear at the RAW Reunion. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Kevin Nash and many more are set to appear on RAW.

Here we discuss three ways WWE could surprise us at RAW Reunion:

#3 Santino Marella could win the 24/7 Title

There is no denying that the 24/7 Title has been highly entertaining after it's inception a couple of months ago. Since Mick Foley unveiled the title, it has changed hands several times. While Drake Maverick held the title, R-Truth pinned Maverick in a hotel room to regain the belt last week.

After regaining the title, R-Truth is already a nine-time 24/7 Champion. As a matter of fact, he also defended the belt at San Diego Comic-Con.

Santino Marella, who was known for his comic character, will be part of RAW Reunion. Since Santino will be in the arena, WWE will leave no stone unturned to deliver a hilarious segment. The former Intercontinental Champion could have an exciting segment with R-Truth who is also known for his humorous character. It will not be surprising if Santino wins the 24/7 Title from R-Truth at RAW Reunion.

