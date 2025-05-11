3 Ways in which WWE might punish Randy Orton

Randy Orton failed to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Backlash 2025. The Legend Killer delivered multiple RKOs to John Cena and even connected with an Attitude Adjustment. However, in the end, R-Truth surprised Orton, leading to Cena connecting with a low blow and retaining the title.

Ad

During the match, Nick Aldis and other officials made their presence felt while the referees were getting knocked out. In frustration, The Apex Predator attacked the National Treasure and all other officials, laying them down in the middle of the ring.

Attacking an official is expected to lead to consequences, which Orton has also faced in the past. In this article, we will look at four ways WWE can punish Randy Orton following his actions at Backlash 2025.

Ad

Trending

#3. Randy Orton could be suspended indefinitely

Expand Tweet

Ad

One way WWE can punish the veteran is by suspending him for an indefinite period. This announcement could be made by the Stamford-based promotion in the upcoming SmackDown when Nick Aldis may confront Randy and declare this punishment.

Even Gunther was suspended by the company after he attacked Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Therefore, it won't be a shock if WWE suspends Randy Orton for his actions after Backlash 2025.

#2. A heavy penalty could be imposed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another way the company could punish the Legend Killer is by imposing a heavy penalty on him. Previously, when Randy Orton RKO'd Nick Aldis, a fine was imposed that Orton had paid in advance.

This time, the 45-year-old star has attacked not only the SmackDown General Manager but also more officials. With this, a heavy penalty seems like a realistic direction to unfold.

#1. By putting a temporary ban on Randy Orton from the title match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Apex Predator attacked Aldis and other officials after becoming frustrated by not being able to win the Championship due to the referee being knocked out. One of the major ways WWE could punish the former World Champion is by imposing a temporary ban on him from title matches.

The Viper's actions could cost him title matches, and he will not be allowed to challenge any champion for a few months. This punishment is not only unique but will also send a bold message to Randy that his actions will lead to serious consequences.

The rest, we have to wait for a few hours or days to see what actions WWE will take following Orton's Backlash chaos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More