WWE Backlash Results: John Cena gets unexpected ally; multiple officials attacked; huge debut (5/10/25)

We got some huge surprises tonight at WWE Backlash with four title matches and an action-packed main event. We also got a big debut tonight at Backlash, leading to a successful title defense.

Ad

WWE Backlash Results (May 10, 2025):

Jacob Fatu def. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest & LA Knight to retain the United States Championship

Lyra Valkyria def. Becky Lynch to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther def. Pat McAfee

John Cena def. Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

WWE Backlash Results: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight - United States Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The match split into two brawls early on, with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre fighting it out on one side while LA Knight and Jacob Fatu fought on the other. Knight had the early advantage and got a near fall on Jacob before Priest and Knight teamed up to eject the champ from the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We got a big sequence with Fatu getting a senton, Knight hitting a BFT, and Priest hitting a chokeslam, followed by the Claymore from Drew. Fatu kicked out of an elbow drop before Priest and McIntyre headed into the crowd, leading to Damian hitting the South of Heaven through a table at the ringside.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA and Jacob were in the ring, and Knight set the champ on the announce desk before Solo Sikoa came in and stopped him. Knight attacked Solo, and a man in black clothes attacked The Megastar, being introduced as Jeff Cobb by the commentators.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatu recovered and was unapproving of Solo's interruption before heading back into the ring and getting the win off the moonsault to Knight.

Result: Jacob Fatu def. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest & LA Knight to retain the United States Championship at Backlash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: A

WWE Backlash Results: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The crowd was siding with the champ and booed Becky Lynch, which the former world champ seemed to ignore at first. Lyra tried for a Boston Crab early on before Becky distracted the ref and got some cheap shots in as she taunted the champ's family in the front row.

Becky failed to get the win off two Manhandle slams and got really angry, heading out to get a steel chair. The referee took the chair away before it could be used, and Becky instead undid one of the top turnbuckle covers, exposing the steel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky got another Manhandle slam before the ref tried to fix the turnbuckle, but when Lyra Valkyria hit Nightwing, it took the official too much time to start counting, letting Lynch kick out. The two traded rollups before Lyra got the win off a sudden pin.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Becky Lynch to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash

Becky was furious after the pin and attacked Lyra, beating her down before locking in the Disarm-her. Adam Pearce and officials had to rush out and stop Becky before the former Women's World Champ retreated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE Backlash Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta was sent outside early on, and Dominik Mysterio turned a dive to the floor into a DDT on the challenger in an impressive move. Dom was in control and grounded Penta with a headlock before the latter came back with a slingblade. Penta got a big crossbody before Dom came in with the ObLivion for a near fall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The champ took the Mexican Destroyer on the apron before Carlito got on the apron and distracted the ref. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh attacked Penta at the ringside, but Finn hesitated to hit him with a steel chair, causing the ref to catch it and eject them from the ringside.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta took Balor and the rest out with a big dive, but El Grande Americano came out of nowhere and got the headbutt with his loaded mask before Dom got the splash for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE Backlash Results: Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pat McAfee seemed to be in good shape, but the former World Heavyweight Champion was in control early on to no one's surprise. Pat broke a hold, and Gunther mocked him before getting some big chops and kicks. The two traded strikes, and Pat got a takedown before asking Michael Cole to join him in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cole refused to get in the ring, and Gunther turned it around before trying for the sleeper hold. Pat broke the hold and missed a moonsault before coming back with some big kicks. Gunther took a superkick and got a powerbomb into a Boston Crab as Cole called for the match to be called off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match continued, and Cole left his position to yell at Gunther in the ring. Gunther dragged Cole into the ring and was about to hit a powerbomb, but Pat broke it up with a superkick. Pat went for the sleeper, but Gunther turned it around on him. McAfee failed to break the sleeper hold and was knocked out before the match was called.

Result: Gunther def. Pat McAfee at Backlash

Ad

After the match, Gunther shook hands with McAfee before leaving the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

WWE Backlash Results: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena reached for a handshake as the match started, but as Randy dropped his guard, Cena smacked him in the face. Randy tossed the champ outside before the match continued. Back in the ring, Randy was in control early on, but Cena managed to get some big moves in after a takedown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy missed the draping DDT and was caught in the STFU before they took each other out. Cena went for the Attitude Adjustment, and Orton got the RKO at the same time on a double counter. Cena got another AA for a near fall before Randy got the RKO.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy went for the punt kick but missed before the official got taken out by a botched RKO. Cena shushed the crowd and got his title belt with no ref in the ring. Randy got the RKO out of nowhere, but the ref was too slow on the count. Randy cleared the announce desk before Cena drove him into the ref, inadvertently sending the official into the ringpost and then doing the same to Orton.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orton hit Cena with an AA through the announce desk before getting a table out. After a ringside brawl, Randy put the champ through the table with another AA! We got a new official as Cena took another RKO for a near fall. Cena tried to hit Orton with the title belt, but the Viper dodged it and the ref took the shot instead!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy delivered the RKO and would have won, but the ref was out cold. Nick Aldis came in with officials to check on the ref before Randy got angry and RKO'd literally everyone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

R-Truth came into the ring to plead for Cena and took an RKO as well, but the distraction allowed Cena to get a low blow. Cena caught Randy in the face with the title belt before getting the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Result: John Cena def. Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: A

After the match, Cena got on the mic and said that he needed competition and not anything else. He asked the crowd to drink in the sight of the 'Last Real Champ' before WWE Backlash went off the air.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More