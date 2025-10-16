  • home icon
3 Ways WWE's Becky Lynch can get payback on The Vision on behalf of Seth Rollins

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:58 GMT
Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins [left] and Becky Lynch [right] [Imaghe Credits: WWE.com]
Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins [left] and Becky Lynch [right] [Imaghe Credits: WWE.com]

The world has been talking about the massive spear Bron Breakker delivered to Seth Rollins to end this week’s edition of WWE RAW. The betrayal by The Vision came quite early and has now ended up changing the entire landscape of the company. With two powerhouses like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed together, alongside Paul Heyman, the future is clearly now.

Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a massive shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, which was potentially the reason behind the Vision’s early betrayal. The Visionary is reportedly set to undergo surgery, which might keep him out of action for a long time. However, Rollins might not be able to control his anger until then.

With The Visionary out of action, another member of the Vision, his wife Becky Lynch, might take his revenge on the faction. Let’s check out a few ways in which the Women’s Intercontinental Champion could take revenge on the Vision.

#3. Kidnaps Paul Heyman

While this has not been revealed just yet, the mastermind of the massive betrayal was clearly WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. The veteran has managed to be the mastermind behind a ton of surprises like this, and he might be the one behind this one as well.

With Heyman being the mastermind of them all, Becky Lynch could make the Hall of Famer pay by kidnapping him, just to write him off TV for some time. This could further enhance the story if Heyman is kept off TV for a few weeks, until Rollins is read to make his comeback and give the storyline a perfect twist of its own.

#2. Costs Bron Breakker the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

With Seth Rollins injured, the Visionary is likely set to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship. Right before Rollins was betrayed by The Vision, CM Punk earned the No. 1 contender’s spot for the title. However, with Rollins injured, fans expected Bron Breakker and CM Punk to clash for the title.

If Breakker is given an opportunity to battle for the World title, Becky Lynch could make her presence felt and cost the young star his opportunity to avenge the latter’s spear to her husband. This could further elevate the storyline and add the perfect heat to the picture until the Visionary makes his comeback.

#1. Asks John Cena for help

WWE is not going to feature an intergender match for sure. Becky Lynch could only attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but nothing more than that. To take things in the squared circle, Becky could seek help from her friend, John Cena.

The Franchise Player has only 4 appearances left, and needs a big retirement match for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lynch could bring out Cena to set up a massive match against Breakker for Saturday’s Night’s Main Event, marking the Franchise Player’s last match. With a lot of possibilities still left for WWE to continue and enhance the story, time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
