3 ways WWE could still add The Rock to The Bloodline storyline 

As you may know, The Rock was reportedly set to lock horns with The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. However, that couldn't come to fruition after The People's Champion pulled out of the bout.

However, Rock vs. Reigns is inarguably one of the biggest matches WWE could put on at the moment. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE decides to add The Rock to The Bloodline storyline, leading to a potential match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief at a later date.

Below are three ways the company could do that shortly.

#3. The Rock returns to help Sami Zayn demolish The Bloodline

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#Smackdown Sami Zayn escapes the Bloodline beatdown Sami Zayn escapes the Bloodline beatdown#Smackdown https://t.co/RrbbPBEGMT

Sami Zayn has declared that he is not going to stop until he destroys The Bloodline. While he urged his former friend Kevin Owens to join forces with him, The Prizefighter has so far shied away from it.

Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decides to have The Rock return and help Zayn take down the faction. The Brahma Bull joining forces with the former Honorary Uce to demolish the faction would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but would also keep the doors open on a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock encounter.

#2. Jey Uso disavows Roman Reigns, acknowledges The Rock as The Head of the Table

Jey Uso has failed to stay on the same page as The Bloodline since Elimination Chamber 2023. The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion was humiliated by The Tribal Chief after he refused to hit Zayn with a chair at the premium live event.

WWE could use this angle to inject The Rock into the storyline. Jey could return and disavow Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner could then introduce The Brahma Bull, acknowledging him as the true Head of the Table.

#1. Roman Reigns adds The Rock's daughter Ava Raine to the faction, leading to The Brahma Bull's return

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W WWE's Jimmy Uso says he's ready for Ava Raine to 'pop off and represent The Bloodline' dlvr.it/Sby6V5 WWE's Jimmy Uso says he's ready for Ava Raine to 'pop off and represent The Bloodline' dlvr.it/Sby6V5 https://t.co/UVvE2nh4S8

The WWE Universe has been speculating about The Rock's daughter Ava Raine joining forces with The Bloodline ever since she made her NXT debut. However, given the recent turmoil, Roman Reigns could finally add Raine to the faction to strengthen it.

This would not only allow the 21-year-old superstar to learn from one of the best in the business but would also allow the company to inject The Rock into the storyline. The Brahma Bull could object to his daughter's inclusion into the group, leading to a potential match against Roman Reigns in the future.

Should The Rock return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes