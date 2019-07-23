3 Ways WWE surprised us at RAW Reunion

It was a great show

RAW Reunion was expected to be a huge show and it didn't disappoint the WWE Universe. It was indeed a titanic show with several legendary Superstars. The red brand offered some exceptional segments that took us to memory lane.

John Cena opened the show with The Usos. It was the sixteen-time WWE Champion's first appearance after the Showcase of Immortals. The Usos beat The Revival in a non-title match. Becky Lynch was the special guest of 'A Moment of Bliss' and The Man had a brawl with Natalya when the latter interrupted the show. Drew McIntyre dismantled Cedric Alexander after the latter pinned the former last week.

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe, while the match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles ended in no contest. The 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times and The Fiend attacked Mick Foley. Stone Cold Steve Austin closed the show along with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and several other legendary Superstars.

RAW Reunion was certainly one of the biggest RAW episodes of the year. Here, we will look at the three ways WWE surprised us at RAW Reunion.

#3 Surprise appearances

John Cena and Rob Van Dam made a surprise appearance at RAW Reunion as the sixteen-time WWE Champion and the former ECW Champion wasn't scheduled to show up. Earlier, WWE announced names of thirty-eight legendary Superstars but Cena and Van Dam weren't in the list. Nevertheless, Cena opened the show with the Usos and they delivered an entertaining opening segment.

It is no secret that Cena is pursuing a movie career in Hollywood. As a result, the Leader of the Cenation is currently a part-timer who appears occasionally. Prior to RAW Reunion, Cena's last appearance was at the Grandest Stage of Them All where he showed up as the Doctor of Thuganomics. While Cena appeared in his regular persona on RAW, we still saw a glimpse of the Doctor of Thuganomics.

Rob Van Dam, on the other hand, signed a short-term deal with Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA. The fans were surprised to see the two former WWE Champions at RAW Reunion and it was great to see them back in WWE.

