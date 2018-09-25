3 wild card Smackdown Live predictions that could change the game

Not that kind of shakeup

WWE is fond of telling us that anything can happen at any moment. It makes sense if you think about it; the best way to get viewers to watch all the content that you create is to tell them that all it takes is one episode. Miss just one episode, or one moment of one episode, and you could miss something potentially epic.

This is sometimes true. For example, where were you when the Shield imploded? How about when Dolph Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank contract? What about the first time 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin gave Vince McMahon the stunner? All of these moments have something in common.

Firstly, they all took place on Monday Night Raw. Secondly, there was some type of buzz surrounding all of these events. Dolph Ziggler's cash-in took place on the RAW after Wrestlemania; a show that WWE has conditioned fans to expect big things from.

Steve Austin's altercation with Vince McMahon took place during the hottest phase in Wrestling whilst he was its hottest star; there were always going to be eye-balls on him.

And Seth Rollins betrayed the Shield in the main event of the RAW after the Shield had beaten Evolution after Batista had quit, and after Triple H had told the audience that there was always a Plan B. A big reveal was always expected; even if most did not expect the shocking event that happened.

Sometimes, game-changing moments take place without any build up or fanfare. Think Randy Orton defeating Christian for the World Heavyweight Championship the Smackdown after he had won it. Nobody expected it, but it instantly changed the game.

This article makes wildcard predictions that would absolutely change the game on Smackdown Live, instantly elevating all the superstars involved.

Agree? Disagree?

#3 Dean Ambrose wins the United States Championship

Lunatic Champion

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Dean Ambrose is the sole member of the Shield without any championship gold.

If you missed Monday Night Raw, you wouldn't know that Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre used this fact (among other things), to attempt to drive a wedge between Dean Ambrose and his Shield members. Dolph Ziggler even told Ambrose that if he joined up with them, he could hold the Intercontinental Championship. This ploy seemed to have somewhat worked, if the backstage interactions and tense moment at the end of RAW wherein Ambrose took his time getting back into the ring to celebrate with his Shield brothers are any indication.

Whilst any deeper trust issues cannot be easily resolved, there is an easy way to solve the lack of championship gold problem.

The Shield have always done what they want, when they want, to who they want. What if the Shield invaded Smackdown Live, and Dean Ambrose challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship? What if he beat Shinsuke Nakamura?

Shinsuke Nakamura has not done a whole lot with the United States Championship after winning it. It is not like the championship would be missed on Smackdown Live; it has not been seen for weeks.

This would instantly change the landscape of the entire WWE, and reinforce the Shield as the most dangerous faction in it.

