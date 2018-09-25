5 candidates to beat Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future

Who will take the Intercontinental Championship from Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins has been on an absolute tear this year.

He has consistently had the best match of the night, be it a tag-team match, singles wrestling clinic, gauntlet match, or a fast-paced triple-threat match.

Crowds have chanted "Burn. It. Down", and he has done so; every single time.

It is fair to say that Monday Night Raw is Seth Rollins' show. It is fair to say that whilst Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have been in the most high profile angles, Seth Rollins has absolutely been Raw's most valuable player. Monday Night Raw is indeed Monday Night Rollins.

With the Universal Championship somewhere on Brock Lesnar's ranch up until SummerSlam, the Intercontinental Championship was considered by many to be the top championship on Monday Night Raw.

Since winning it at Wrestlemania, Seth Rollins' performances absolutely made sure that it was the most exciting, and entertaining part of Monday Night Raw.

After briefly losing it to Dolph Ziggler, Rollins regained his gold at SummerSlam earlier this year.

Since SummerSlam, the Shield have reunited, and have been embroiled in a bitter war against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler.

However, it must be questioned whether Seth Rollins can continue to hold on to his championship for much longer.

As part of this, Seth Rollins seems to be currently fighting every single heel on the RAW roster alongside his Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler. Admirably and valiantly though they have fought, something needs to give. In order for the story to progress, the heroes must lose something.

It's not going to be Roman Reigns' Universal Championship; not yet anyway. It must be Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship.

I believe that these five men are fine candidates to defeat him for it. These selections have been made upon the basis of storyline trajectories, character motivations, and in a manner that effectively utilizes as many people as possible on the RAW Roster.

Baron Corbin

Corrupt general manager

Baron Corbin does not like the Shield.

He has constantly conspired against them, and will only continue to do so.

The audience must expect nothing less from a sniveling, cowardly, vindictive, selfish character such as Corbin.

Last week on RAW, he abused his power as General Manager to book himself into a Universal Championship match on RAW. He was unsuccessful, despite the interference of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler.

But if at first you fail, try, try, and try again until you succeed.

He couldn't wrest the Universal Championship away from the Shield, but he can do the next best thing; take away the Intercontinental Championship.

All Corbin has to do is book himself in an Intercontinental Championship match, remember to ban Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose from ringside, implore Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre to interfere, and use every dirty trick in the book to cheat his way to victory.

