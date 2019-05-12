3 winners and 2 losers from last week due to the Wild Card rule

Reigns was the first superstar to appear from SmackDown.

Roman Reigns sent out a tweet and appeared on the red brand even after WWE told him not to. This misconduct opened the gates for a few more superstars from the blue brand to appear on RAW. The Chairman of WWE made a new Wild Card rule out of the situation, which allows four superstars to cross over to the other brand every week.

There is still some confusion about the number of superstars allowed to jump brands, since it was announced to be three and then was changed to four, but five superstars appeared as Wild Cards on both brands (Shane is already allowed to perform on both brands).

On this list, we would focus only on the superstars who were affected by the new rule. Hence, the Revival won't feature even after getting buried on RAW.

#2 Loser: The ones who missed out

While the Wild Card rule offers a higher level of star power on both shows, there's an inert downside. As superstars make their way on a show from another brand, they take up the TV time that native talents require.

The appearance of the Wild Card superstars failed to get a lot of superstars on TV. Cesaro started his singles run with a win over Cedric Alexander on the previous episode, but both of them failed to make it to the show this week.

Becky Lynch was shouldered with the task to carry both brands' women's divisions, but she wasn't on the show; the same is true for Charlotte.

Moreover, Buddy Murphy was scheduled to move to SmackDown, but only appeared after the show went off the air. Apart from that, while Balor got a promo aired from his hometown, the Women's Tag Team Champions, the IIconics, did not play a significant part.

All these superstars needed to appear on their respective shows to further their storylines and establish their characters. The Wild Card rule further increased the number of superstars in an already packed roster.

