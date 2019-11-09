3 Women's storylines WWE should consider after Survivor Series 2019

Charlotte Flair and Natalya before their match against The IIconics

The Women's Division has grown exponentially over the last few years. Just last week, we saw the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel and the Survivor Series card is shaping up to be an incredible one.

One match that has caught the attention of the WWE Universe is the Triple Threat Match between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

The All State Arena should be on hand to witness a possible match of the year contender on November 24th. However, there are some interesting women's feuds that WWE should consider embarking on after Survivor Series, as some seeds have already been planted and these storylines could go a long way in revitalizing the Women's Division.

#3 Carmella vs Bayley

Bayley and Carmella in tag team action on Smackdown. Source: WWE.com

This storyline is one that WWE has touched on recently, when Carmella came to the aid of Charlotte Flair when Bayley and Sasha Banks were attacking her on an episode of SmackDown.

In her own words, "it didn't sit well with me" when The Boss N'Hug Connection were teaming up on The Queen and we could see Carmella confronting Bayley on a few more occasions and a storyline building between the two Superstars.

With Bayley excelling in her new heel persona, Carmella is the perfect opponent for the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Princess of Staten Island has also impressed with her work alongside R-Truth and as 24/7 Champion and is now one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown. To add to that, Bayley and Carmella are friends and we could see Carmella question some of her friend's actions now that Bayley is a heel. This could lead to a match between the two Superstars at TLC.

