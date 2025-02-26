3 women's superstars Dominik Mysterio can fight in an intergender match in WWE

Dominik Mysterio has garnered immense heel heat from fans around the world following his romantic angle with Liv Morgan. Dirty Dominik even assisted The Judgment Day members in becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW on Netflix this week.

However, this isn't the first time Dominik has interfered in the Women's Division, sparking speculation about potential intergender matches for Dom Dom in the near future.

In this article, we will discuss three women's stars who could face Dominik Mysterio in an intergender match in WWE.

#3. Naomi could face The Judgment Day member

Naomi is no longer the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. A major reason for their title loss was the distraction caused by the former NXT North American Champion during the match.

This increases the likelihood that Naomi could seek revenge against Dominik Mysterio in the near future, potentially leading to a match between the two. An intergender match between them wouldn’t just be entertaining for fans but could also generate significant buzz online.

Additionally, booking this match would make perfect sense from a storytelling perspective.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs Dominik Mysterio is a match many fans would want to see

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's story has been well documented in WWE. The two stars were an on-screen couple when the Women's World Champion was part of The Judgment Day. However, things got bitter between the two as Mysterio abandoned Ripley and got into a relationship with Liv Morgan.

However, the younger Mysterio tried to reconcile with Mami following her women's title win against Liv Morgan and got a low blow for his troubles. While that left a bad taste in Morgan's mouth for some weeks, the couple soon rekindled their relationship and have been on good terms since.

Ripley and Dom could face off in a mega-match that could certainly play to fans' imagination. Mami could exact revenge on The Judgment Day member and create an exciting segment.

#1. Bianca Belair vs Dom Dom could be an interesting affair

A match between Bianca Belair and Dominik Mysterio could be an interesting affair if WWE were to book it. Dirty Dom’s actions cost The EST of WWE her tag team title on the latest episode of RAW. Seeking revenge, Belair could challenge Dominik to a match to teach him a lesson.

Belair has previously interacted with male superstars and even showcased her incredible strength by lifting Otis on her shoulders. The match could hold a lot of value and showcase women going toe-to-toe against men.

