3 Women Who Should Be At Evolution And 3 Who Shouldn't

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 Oct 2018

Who can we expect to show up at Evolution?

Evolution is shaping up to be a show filled with nostalgia and some top-notch matches. While Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella is likely to headline, matches like Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Bayzler and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte in a Last Woman Standing match will probably steal the show. And let's not forget that some of the other women of NXT might show up in backstage skits, surprise matches or the battle royal.

While those ladies are currently under contract and on the active roster, there are some from the past who have been confirmed. Some are from the era that 'Evolution' was created in opposition to while some were actually decent in one of the darker versions of the women's division.

Who might show up? Who wasn't that great to begin with that might show up anyways? Who deserves to show up?

Should: Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn could return to WWE and make an impact right away.

Similar to Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Kaitlyn started out as a blend of strength and beauty. She wasn't the cleanest between the ropes but definitely improved as she gained more experience. Her work with and against AJ Lee probably helped her improve on the mic and in the ring.

She decided to leave the WWE in 2014 in order to focus more on her growing clothing line and her marriage. She also had to work through a bout of alcoholism.

She felt the itch to return to wrestling over the last few years. With a short run on the independent scene, the WWE eventually came calling again.

She returned to the WWE over the summer to compete in the Mae Young Classic. She seemed more confident and much improved since she left WWE. Not only did she look great, but there seemed to be little ring rust.

There's always been a feeling that she could have accomplished so much more had she stayed a little longer. Here's hoping she sticks around longer than just a cameo.

